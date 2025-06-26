Chronic Conditions Surge In U.S. Workforce While Disability Claims Decline, Signaling A New Workforce Health Paradox
OAKLAND, Calif., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 78% percent of employees in the US now have at least one chronic condition, an increase of 7% since 2021. Surprisingly, disability claims decreased by more than 20%, according to new research by the Integrated Benefits Institute (IBI). This surge in chronic conditions threatens workforce productivity, cost efficiency, and business continuity-making strategic employer action critical.
The Crisis Hidden in Plain Sight
IBI's analysis of 47,450 workers reveals employees with three or more chronic conditions miss 7.8 days annually versus 2.2 days for healthy workers-a 4-fold increase. Most prevalent conditions: musculoskeletal issues (59.5%), obesity (34.4%), and anxiety/depression (22.5%).
Carole Bonner, MSAS, MSET, Lead Researcher at IBI stated, "Despite rising chronic conditions, we see disability improvements-suggesting that targeted interventions work. But the real crisis is access: 60% of employees skip medications due to cost, leading to surges in chronic pain and mental health challenges."
The Healthcare Access Crisis
Unmet care has significant consequences for workers, leading to a 121% increase in chronic pain and a 78% rise in anxiety and depression. This situation contributes to workforce instability and productivity loss. Research indicates that both overtime and unmet healthcare needs pose distinct health risks, suggesting that the latter has a more systemic impact across various conditions.
Employees facing healthcare barriers take 72% more sick days and are 41% more likely to file short-term disability claims. Approximately 14.6% of employees report unmet medical needs, with those with chronic conditions facing higher prescription affordability challenges. Additionally, there is a concerning trend toward higher-cost care, with emergency visits up 11.7% and urgent care visits up 16.3%, while virtual care usage has declined by 24.1%.
The Disability Paradox
Despite increasing chronic condition prevalence, short-term disability claims decreased 27.0% and long-term disability claims dropped 21.1% from 2021 to 2023. Return-to-work rates improved by 24.8%, and the rate of short-term disability claims converted to long-term disability fell dramatically by 40.4%.
What This Means for Employers: Targeted health investments can yield fewer claims, stronger productivity, and a more resilient workforce.
The report infographic can be accessed at Chronic Conditions Infographic .
Please contact Carole Bonner at [email protected] for a full copy of the study.
About Integrated Benefits Institute
The Integrated Benefit Institute's independent research, industry-leading tools and data resources help companies link health-related programs to outcomes that maximize the contributions of people to productivity and business performance. For additional information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .
Contact: Carole Bonner, [email protected]
