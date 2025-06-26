Stars Shine A Light On Type 1 Diabetes At The Breakthrough T1D 2025 Children's Congress

Fashion, Entertainment, and Sports Personalities to Join 170 Youth Delegates with Type 1 Diabetes on Capitol Hill, July 7-9

Delegates and families will advocate for type 1 diabetes cell therapies that are putting cures within reach and the renewal of the Special Diabetes Program

More than 1.5 million Americans live with type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, is thrilled to announce the Breakthrough T1D 2025 Children's Congress, a three-day Washington D.C. event that will bring children living with T1D face-to-face with lawmakers and top decision-makers. Youth delegates from all 50 states, as well as Breakthrough T1D's five international affiliates, will be joined by celebrity T1D role models to call on Congress to renew the Special Diabetes Program (SDP) and advocate for policies that will accelerate clinical trials for cell therapies that are paving the way to T1D cures.

The SDP has revolutionized T1D research through a long-term investment of funding at the National Institutes of Health. The program has led to significant scientific breakthroughs, including Tzield , the first disease-modifying treatment for T1D, which can delay the onset of the disease by up to three years, on average. Without Congressional action, the SDP will expire in September.

"The Special Diabetes Program supports critical type 1 diabetes research, including clinical trials for cell therapies that are putting cures for T1D within reach," said Aaron J. Kowalski, Ph.D., CEO of Breakthrough T1D. "It's exciting to be with our 2025 Children's Congress delegates, who are amazing advocates for continued T1D progress, as they share their stories on Capitol Hill. Breakthrough T1D is particularly grateful to our celebrity T1D role models for adding their voices to this fight. Their influence and personal experiences are invaluable in raising awareness about type 1 diabetes and the critical need to further research."

Established in 1999, and held biennially, the Breakthrough T1D 2025 Children's Congress will shine a spotlight on the delegates' personal stories as well as those of seven volunteer celebrity T1D role models. Celebrity T1D role models are accomplished individuals in sports, entertainment, and media, who are living with T1D or have a loved one with the disease. This year's T1D role model roster includes celebrity shoe designer Thom Solo. Diagnosed with T1D at age two, Thom was a founding delegate of the first Breakthrough T1D Children's Congress. The T1D role models will share their experiences with the delegates during an interactive town hall on Tuesday, July 8, 1:30 pm – 3 p.m. at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C.

"I was a delegate myself at the 2019 Breakthrough T1D Children's Congress and I'm honored to return as a T1D role model," said Katie Bone, an American Ninja Warrior champion, who lives with T1D. "This event is an empowering opportunity for young people with type 1 diabetes to share their stories with lawmakers and have a real impact on the policies and funding for research that has made a difference in all our lives."

Breakthrough T1D 2025 Children's Congress Celebrity T1D Role Models

Katie Bone - American Ninja Warrior women's champion, lives with T1D

Caron Butler - NBA coach, 14-Year NBA veteran, Emmy award winner, T1D parent

Thom Solo - Celebrity shoe designer, lives with T1D

Bambi Northwood-Blyth - International supermodel, lives with T1D

Madison Carter - Broadcast journalist, lives with T1D

Ava August - Singer and songwriter, top 10 American Idol finalist, lives with T1D

Marlee Fray - Pro-soccer player, lives with T1D

About Breakthrough T1D

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition. To learn more about our work, please visit .

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

Media Contact:

Chelsea-Lyn Rudder

[email protected]

646-946-0513

SOURCE Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED