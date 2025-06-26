Europe Electrophysiology Market Research Report 2024-2025 & 2034, Competitive Analysis Of Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Volta Medical, Cathvision, And Biotronik

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Electrophysiology Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe electrophysiology market is projected to reach $7.64 billion by 2034 from $2.49 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.85% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, particularly arrhythmias, and the quick development of new technologies such as 3D cardiac mapping, catheter ablation platforms, and sophisticated diagnostic systems are driving the market for electrophysiology devices in Europe.



The need for minimally invasive procedures is increasing due to an ageing population at higher risk of heart diseases; catheter-based ablations are preferred because of their lowered procedural risks and quicker recovery. Increased public awareness of heart health, ongoing improvements to the European healthcare system, and focused investments from public and commercial entities are all contributing to the market's rapid expansion.

Market Introduction

The growing incidence of arrhythmias, especially atrial fibrillation, and the growing need for minimally invasive cardiac procedures are driving the electrophysiology (EP) industry in Europe. Due to the increased prevalence of heart rhythm abnormalities brought on by Europe's ageing population, early diagnosis and efficient treatment are becoming more and more important from a clinical and financial standpoint. The way electrophysiologists identify, locate, and treat aberrant electrical activity in the heart is being revolutionised by advanced technology like 3D cardiac mapping systems, radiofrequency and cryoablation catheters, and AI-enabled navigation platforms.

Digital technologies that combine imaging, mapping, and robotic catheter control, as well as contemporary EP labs and hybrid operating suites, are being invested in by European healthcare systems, particularly those in the Western and Nordic areas. Favourable reimbursement conditions are pushing hospitals to improve infrastructure and increase service offerings, especially for atrial fibrillation ablation. In the meantime, patient care paradigms are changing due to the desire for wearable cardiac monitoring and outpatient operations.

But there are still difficulties. Adoption is nevertheless hampered by high equipment prices, a shortage of qualified electrophysiologists, and disparities in reimbursement between EU nations. Manufacturers are further complicated by regulatory compliance under the EU Medical Device Regulation. Nonetheless, Europe's EP industry is well-positioned for sustained growth due to robust clinical need and innovation pace.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The partnership, alliance, and business expansion accounted for the maximum number of key developments in the Europe electrophysiology market between January 2022 and December 2024.

Competitive Strategy: The Europe electrophysiology market has numerous established players with product and service portfolios. Key players in the Europe electrophysiology market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players offering electrophysiology products and services.

Europe Electrophysiology Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges

Trends



Adoption of high-resolution 3D and ultra-high-density cardiac mapping systems

Integration of AI and machine learning for automated arrhythmia substrate identification

Growth of remote and robotic catheter navigation platforms

Emergence of combined EP-imaging suites (MRI/CT overlay with mapping) Expansion of wearable and implantable monitoring devices for continuous rhythm surveillance

Drivers



Increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias in Europe's aging population

Strong clinical evidence favoring minimally invasive catheter-ablation procedures

Reimbursement support across Western Europe for advanced EP interventions

Collaboration between device makers, hospitals and research institutes accelerating innovation Heightened patient and physician demand for safer, more effective heart-rhythm therapies

Challenges



High capital and maintenance costs for state-of-the-art EP labs and equipment

Fragmented reimbursement frameworks and variable hospital budgets across EU member states

Need for specialized training and scarcity of experienced electrophysiologists

Regulatory complexity and lengthy approval pathways for novel EP technologies Data-integration and interoperability hurdles between legacy hospital IT systems and new EP platforms

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, type portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names in the Europe electrophysiology market include:



Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Volta Medical

CathVision ApS Biotronik

Key Attributes:

