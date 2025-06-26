Europe Proteomics Research Report 2025: Market Insights, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts 2024-2034 Featuring Biognosys, Diasorin, Merck, Oxford Expression Technologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Europe proteomics market is expected to rise to $27.43 billion by 2034 from $8.77 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 12.07%. Driving this growth are advancements in mass spectrometry and next-gen sequencing technologies enhancing protein analysis precision. The increased focus on personalized healthcare, catalyzed by biomarker discovery and disease profiling, amplifies demand. Support from EU funding, public-private partnerships, and strategic alliances further propels market expansion. Europe's aging population and rising chronic diseases underscore the importance of proteomics in diagnostics and early detection. Key players include Biognosys AG, DiaSorin S.p.A., and Merck KGaA. Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Proteomics Market: Focus on Offerings, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe proteomics market is projected to reach $27.43 billion by 2034 from $8.77 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.07% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Advances in mass spectrometry and next-generation sequencing technologies, which provide ever-increasing precision in protein analysis, are driving the proteomics market's growth in Europe. Demand is further increased by a rise in personalised healthcare activities, which are fuelled by initiatives to find new biomarkers and improve disease profiling.



New proteomic applications are being accelerated by strong research funding from EU programs, expanding public-private partnerships, and strategic alliances between hospitals, biotech companies, and academia. In the meantime, Europe's ageing population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases highlight the need for better diagnostics and early detection techniques, solidifying proteomics as a key component of the region's clinical innovation and life-science R&D environment.

The market for proteomics in Europe is growing rapidly as more and more clinical labs, pharmaceutical companies, and life science researchers realise how effective protein-level analysis is in understanding disease causes, finding biomarkers, and speeding up drug development. Regional vendors and service providers are launching integrated systems that optimise workflows from sample input to data interpretation, driven by ongoing advancements in high-resolution mass spectrometry, microfluidic sample preparation, and advanced bioinformatics. The need for both discovery-scale and targeted proteomics solutions is being driven by the acceleration of translational projects in oncology, immunology, and neurodegeneration through public and private funding streams, ranging from national research efforts to Horizon Europe funds.

By increasing access to state-of-the-art single-cell and spatial proteomics techniques, academic-industry clinic partnerships and consortia have made it possible for researchers to map cellular heterogeneity within tissue microenvironments and identify new therapeutic targets. Clinical laboratories are laying the groundwork for wider regulatory approval and reimbursement by progressively validating multiple response monitoring assays and label-free quantification for companion diagnostics and patient stratification. Infrastructure investments in core facilities and data-analysis skills are solidifying proteomics as a key component of personalised and precision medicine plans throughout Western Europe, the Nordics, and rising Eastern European hubs.

In the future, market players expect that further standardisation of protocols, improved interoperability between multi-omics data streams, and expanding collaborations with cloud computing providers will reduce entry barriers and open up new avenues for vaccine development, biomarker validation, and real-time therapeutic efficacy monitoring. How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The Europe proteomics market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as offering, application, and country. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.

Competitive Strategy: The Europe proteomics market has numerous established players with product and service portfolios. Key players in the Europe proteomics market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players offering proteomics products and services. Europe Proteomics Market Trends, Drivers and Challenges Trends

Growing integration of high-resolution mass spectrometers with single-cell and spatial proteomics workflows

Expansion of multi-omics platforms combining proteomics with genomics and metabolomics

Increased adoption of label-free quantitation and data-independent acquisition for deeper proteome coverage

Emergence of cloud-based bioinformatics and AI-driven data analysis pipelines Rising use of targeted proteomics (PRM/MRM) in clinical assay development Drivers

Strong EU and national funding programmes supporting biomarker discovery and translational research

Demand for precision medicine solutions, including companion diagnostics and stratified patient care

Growth of academic-industry partnerships and consortia accelerating technology validation

Regulatory encouragement for advanced safety and efficacy testing in drug development Pressure to improve early-stage disease detection and monitor therapeutic responses Challenges

High capital and operational costs for state-of-the-art instrumentation and specialized personnel

Complex sample preparation workflows and variability across laboratories

Data management bottlenecks due to massive proteomic datasets and lack of harmonized standards

Limited clinical validation and regulatory pathways for proteomics-based diagnostics Need for robust quality-control frameworks and inter-laboratory reproducibility studies Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, type portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names in the Europe proteomics market include:

Biognosys AG

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Merck KGaA Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 87 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $27.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

1 Market

1.1 Market Outlook

1.1.1 Comparative Advantages and Disadvantages of Proteomics Over Other Omics

1.1.2 Proteomics Techniques by Introduction with Principles and Advantages/Limitations

1.2 Key Findings

1.3 Europe Proteomics Market Scenario

1.3.1 Realistic Scenario

1.3.2 Optimistic Scenario

1.3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

1.4 Industry Outlook

1.4.1 Supply Chain Overview

1.5 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.5.1 Increasing Automation for End-to-End Proteomics Workflow

1.5.2 Significant Number of Collaborations among Market Players

1.5.3 Growing Proteomics Research to Identify Disease Biomarkers

1.6 Patent Analysis

1.6.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Year)

1.7 Regulatory Framework

1.7.1 European Union (EU)

1.7.1.1 Regulatory Requirements for Proteomics Products Intended as Medical Devices

1.7.1.1.1 EU Medical Device Regulation

1.7.1.1.2 EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation

1.7.1.2 Regulatory Requirements for Clinical Proteomics Labs in the EU

1.8 Product Benchmarking

1.9 Market Dynamics Overview

1.9.1 Market Drivers

1.9.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

1.9.1.2 Increasing Technological Advancements

1.9.1.3 Advancements in Personalized Medicine and Drug Discovery

1.9.2 Market Restraints

1.9.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

1.9.2.2 Complexity in Analyzing Data of Proteomics Research

1.9.3 Market Opportunities

1.9.3.1 Progress in Nanoproteomics Platforms to Enhance and Thoroughly Analyze Natural Protein Complexes

2 Proteomics Market (by Region), $Million, 2022-2034

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Europe Proteomics Market, by Application

2.2.5 Europe Proteomics Market, by Offering

2.2.5.1 Europe Proteomics Market, by Product

2.2.6 France

2.2.6.1 France Proteomics Market, by Application

2.2.6.2 France Proteomics Market, by Offering

2.2.6.2.1 France Proteomics Market, by Product

2.2.7 Italy

2.2.7.1 Italy Proteomics Market, by Application

2.2.7.2 Italy Proteomics Market, by Offering

2.2.7.2.1 Italy Proteomics Market, by Product

2.2.8 Germany

2.2.8.1 Germany Proteomics Market, by Application

2.2.8.2 Germany Proteomics Market, by Offering

2.2.8.2.1 Germany Proteomics Market, by Product

2.2.9 U.K.

2.2.9.1 U.K. Proteomics Market, by Application

2.2.9.2 U.K. Proteomics Market, by Offering

2.2.9.2.1 U.K. Proteomics Market, by Product

2.2.10 Spain

2.2.10.1 Spain Proteomics Market, by Application

2.2.10.2 Spain Proteomics Market, by Offering

2.2.10.2.1 Spain Proteomics Market, by Product

2.2.11 Rest-of-Europe

2.2.11.1 Rest-of-Europe Proteomics Market, by Application

2.2.11.2 Rest-of-Europe Proteomics Market, by Offering

2.2.11.2.1 Rest-of-Europe Proteomics Market, by Product

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Proteomics Market: Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Corporate Strategies, January 2022-December 2024

3.1.2 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

3.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.4 New Offerings

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Top Products/ Services

3.2.3 Top Competitors

3.2.4 Target Customers

3.2.5 Key Personnel

3.2.6 Analyst View

4 Research Methodology

