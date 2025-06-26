Phēnixloc Empowers Individuals & Businesses With World-Class Secure Storage Focused On Underserved Markets And The World

Finnovant and StorageChain Launch World's First Affordable, Decentralized, Triple-Encrypted Storage Solution

- Brian J. Maw, CEO FinnovantMOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Finnovant, a leading innovator in digital assets, blockchain technology and biometric authentication, and StorageChain, the decentralized storage trailblazer, are proud to announce the official launch of PhēnixLoc. This revolutionary platform redefines digital privacy and security, delivering robust, user-controlled, and affordable data management for emerging markets and beyond.Every file stored in PhēnixLoc is encrypted with AES-256, and other advanced security, the same standard trusted by governments and global financial institutions. Data is split and distributed across a global network of nodes, eliminating single points of failure and making unauthorized access virtually impossible.Access is secured by a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) authentication system, which uses 12 keywords, to ensure only the rightful owner can retrieve their information. For added security and convenience, a passphrase also ensures users can always regain access to their data.“We are thrilled to partner with StorageChain to bring PhēnixLoc to market,” said Brian Maw, CEO of Finnovant.“With PhēnixLoc, we are making secure, private data storage accessible to everyone, especially those in emerging economies. Our advanced biometric authentication, combined with StorageChain's decentralized network, delivers a level of security and control that is truly unprecedented-and designed for the next billion users.”PhēnixLoc's unique Endowment function enables users to designate a trusted individual to access their digital assets in the event of incapacitation or passing, ensuring that important information is handled according to their wishes. The platform is available on Android, iOS and all web browsers, making it accessible to users worldwide-even in low-bandwidth environments.PhēnixLoc offers flexible, affordable plans, including a free 14-day trial with 50MB of storage, a Basic plan at $5.99/year USD for 1GB, and a Plus plan at $19.99/year USD for 5GB which includes full access to Endowment features.The user interface is intuitive and optimized for all tech experience levels, ensuring accessibility for everyone.PhēnixLoc is a standalone product that enhances the Phēnix X mobile product suite but can run on any device or platform. Multiple payment options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others, make it easy for users worldwide to get started.“Our collaboration with Finnovant marks a major milestone in decentralized storage,” added Chris Dominguez, CEO of StorageChain.“Privacy is a fundamental human right, and with PhēnixLoc, users everywhere can own and control their digital lives, regardless of location or financial status. This is decentralized storage for the real world.”Get started PhēnixLoc here:About FinnovantFinnovant is a leading innovator in mobile technology, digital assets, blockchains, and biometric authentication. The company is dedicated to making advanced security and financial inclusion accessible to users and businesses worldwide.Learn more here:Follow the company at Finnovant, LinkedIn and Facebook.About StorageChainStorageChain LLC is based in Los Angeles CA and was formed in November 2022 to provide next generation decentralized storage solutions to both the consumer and small to medium enterprise markets.Learn more here:Chris BenedictFinnovant, Inc....Source: Finnovant, Inc

