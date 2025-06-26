John Mcgovern Files To Run For PBC School Board D6 To Build On Progress And Support Students, Parents & Teachers

John McGovern

McGovern's decision follows current Board Member Marcia Andrews' retirement announcement

- John McGovernWELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wellington Councilman John T. McGovern, Esq., a dedicated public servant and lifelong advocate for quality education, has officially filed to run for the Palm Beach County School Board, District 6. McGovern brings a deep personal and professional commitment to public education. Earlier this year, current School Board Member Marcia Andrews announced she is not seeking re-election. The Election is in August, 2026.McGovern's roots in Palm Beach County's public school system run deep. He attended District 6's Crestwood Middle School and then the newly opened Wellington High School, proudly graduating in the class of '92, the first to attend for grades 9-12. His connection to local education continues through his family; his wife, Michelle, was a lifelong attendee of PBC public schools, and their daughters have both attended only PBC public schools since kindergarten.“Our public schools are the foundation of our community, and I am running for the School Board to ensure every child has access to the best-in-Florida, best-in-the-Nation public education,” said John McGovern. "I have deep respect for the work retiring Board Member Marcia Andrews has done for District 6 and Palm Beach County. With 50 years of experience in education, spanning her early days as a middle school teacher to her roles as principal, director, chief human resources officer, and, most recently, as our school board member since 2010, Mrs. Andrews has shaped countless lives. As she once said, 'We don't want any child to not know that they can have greatness.' I agree and look forward to building upon her legacy of ensuring the District delivers the best educational outcomes for every student."“Having been a student and now a parent in this system, I understand the challenges and opportunities firsthand. I am committed most of all to two things: 1) working collaboratively with all parents to create safe, supportive schools that are laser-focused on strengthening our kids' fundamental skills, and 2) providing our teachers with the resources and respect they deserve so that they can deliver on that mission. Together, we can continue to elevate our schools and prepare our students to compete AND succeed in the ever-changing, 21st-century workforce.”McGovern's service to Palm Beach County includes being elected three times to the Wellington Village Council, including having been selected by his peers to serve as Vice Mayor three times, serving as Chairman of the Western Communities Council, on the Board of Directors for the Florida Debate Initiative, as a community representative on four PBCSD principal selection committees and one school naming committee, and as past president and longtime board member for the Palm Beach County Justice Association.Notably, John has also played a key role in advocating for the expansion of the innovative Keely Spinelli Grants, which now deliver $400,000+ annually, $5M since inception, to public schools in Wellington; these crucial funds are dedicated to improving the performance of the lowest performing 25% of students in reading and math, providing targeted assistance where it can have the greatest impact on academic achievement.McGovern's campaign is centered on building upon the progress Palm Beach County's 'A-Rated' public schools are already achieving. His platform is focused on four core pillars:. School Safety and Security: A safe and secure learning environment is crucial for both students and staff to succeed.. Close the Achievement Gap: Ensure that all students, regardless of background or zip code, get a high-quality education.. Support Teachers: Fighting every day for the nearly 23,000 teachers and support staff to ensure we are providing the most competitive compensation to not only recruit top talent but also to retain those who change our kids' lives the most.. Manage the $5.6 billion budget responsibly: with transparency and accountability, and advocate to ensure District 6 always receives its fair share of funding, so that our schools, teachers, and students receive the resources they deserve.. Improve Technology: Expand classroom access to modern devices and digital learning tools to continue to prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow.McGovern looks forward to sharing his vision and engaging with voters, parents, teachers, and community members throughout his campaign.For more information please email ....

