Almalinux Significantly Extends The Life Of Hardware

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced x86-64-v2 EPEL support is now available for AlmaLinux 10. This version of EPEL will be supported by the AlmaLinux team for 10 years, extending the life of x86-64-v2 hardware support in the enterprise Linux ecosystem to 2035.“AlmaLinux OS 10 was announced last month and included a x86-64-v2 release. However, much of AlmaLinux and enterprise Linux at large relies heavily on the incredible work done in the Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux ecosystem,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation.“With this move, we are extending the life of the perfectly valid hardware that is still used all over the world, and amplifying the impact that the EPEL project has, without asking them to do that extra work.”Previously, x86-64-v2 EPEL support was only available for AlmaLinux Kitten 10 , but with this latest release via an approved ALESCo proposal , AlmaLinux built packages from EPEL's source RPMs (SRPMs) to maintain long-term feature parity for the overall initiative. The EPEL package builds for AlmaLinus OS 10 stable are now complete and ready for use.AlmaLInux monitors the EPEL repository for the last stable packages, grabs their SRPMs, and rebuilds them using the AlmaLinux Build System. The rebuilt packages are then signed with a dedicated GPG key and released to a dedicated repository. AlmaLinux also ensures that its EPEL packages have the .alma_altarch suffix for simple identification.“We are working directly with the folks in the EPEL project to ensure that this effort doesn't cause excess load for them,” said Andrew Lukoshko, Lead Architect at AlmaLinux.“We want this to be a net-benefit for the enterprise Linux community, and are excited to help everyone from enterprises, to research, to hobbyist hardware enthusiasts extend the life of their hardware.”Contribute and Get HelpLet AlmaLinux know how EPEL support for x86-64-v2 works for you by joining the AlmaLinux Community Chat, Reddit, in the Fediverse, or on X. If you'd like to contribute to AlmaLinux and packaging, or have a question to discuss, check the Core SIG at:If an RPM being used has the .alma_altarch suffix and a bug is encountered, report it at:However, if the bug is reproducible on x86-64-v3 systems, then the bug should be reported to the EPEL packager by following these directions found in the EPEL documentation: #Where_can_I_find_help_or_report_issuesAbout AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors, and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

Matthew Zintel

Zintel Public Relations

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.