Appdome Expands Category Leadership With 11 G2 Summer 2025 Awards Across Mobile App Fraud, Bot Protection & Security

Awards also recognized Appdome with business leadership with Best Meets Enterprise Fraud Detection Requirements, Easiest Setup & Mid-Market High Performer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome , the leader in protecting mobile businesses, today announced it has been recognized as the market leader and high performer in 11 categories for Summer 2025 on G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, adding new Grid Leader honors in Fraud Detection, Best Meets Enterprise Requirements for Mobile Fraud, and best-in-class user experience with Easiest Admin and Easiest Setup.

"Mobile threats don't stand still and neither can our customers' defense needs," said Jamie Bertasi, Chief Customer Officer at Appdome. "Top mobile brands depend on Appdome to stay ahead of the emerging threat landscape and deliver everything they need to defend the mobile business in one platform. This recognition acknowledges that Appdome is delivering on that promise every day."

Appdome was also recognized as a new momentum leader for Mobile Data Security, Application Shielding, and Runtime Application Security Protection (RASP). This extends Appdome's market leadership in the emerging mobile app defense market by adding to its prior recognition as a leader in Bot Detection & Mitigation, No-Code Dev Platforms, Rapid App Development, Best Relationship, Best Meets Requirements, Easiest to do Business with, Most Likely to Recommend, and Users Love Us categories.

"Fraud attacks are evolving faster than ever, and mobile brands and enterprises can't afford to fall behind," said Chris Roeckl, Chief Product Officer at Appdome. "Our AI-native, modular architecture is purpose-built to allow rapid deployment of anti-fraud, bot defense, and mobile security-quickly and easily. That why we earn Most Likely to Recommend, Users Love Us and Easiest Set Up every time."

Appdome's patented AI-Native Protection Platform is designed to automate every aspect of mobile application and business defense – leveraging AI to code, build, certify, measure, respond, support, and remediate threats and attacks automatically. Appdome's platform provides on-demand mobile business protection and instantaneous incident response at build-time or run-time using a rapidly growing list of 10,000s of dynamic defense plugins created to address 400+ mobile app security, anti-fraud, bot defense, anti-malware, geo compliance, social engineering, deep fake and other attack vectors. Mobile brands and businesses use Appdome as an enterprise-grade and centralized hub to secure mobile applications, revenues, transactions, authentication, and users daily.

"Our customers are the true pioneers," said Tom Tovar, Co-Creator and CEO at Appdome. "They drive our defense innovation and challenge us to deliver best in class and best in suite defenses to protect the mobile economy every day. We're proud to serve these amazing mobile brands and enterprises and thank them for their support."

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile business and user in the world from scams, fraud, bots, and hackers. Mobile businesses, mobile apps, mobile platforms, operating systems, and threats constantly change. Appdome's patented AI-Native XTM Platform is designed to instantly accommodate these changes by automating every aspect of mobile application and business defense – from design to build, certification, monitoring, response, support, and resolution. Appdome uses AI to deliver a growing list of 10,000s of dynamic defense plugins created to address 400+ mobile app security, anti-fraud, bot defense, anti-malware, geo compliance, social engineering, deep fake and other attack vectors on demand. Mobile applications that are built using Appdome are Certified SecureTM at build time, eliminating the need for coding, SDKs, server attestation, work, and complexity in the cyber defense lifecycle. Appdome also uses AI inside its ThreatScopeTM Mobile XDR, to continuously calculate a Mobile Risk IndexTM for businesses and applications as well as rank and preempt attacks in real-time. In Appdome's Threat Resolution CenterTM, Appdome uses GenAI to provide customer support and care teams a quick and easy way to provide end-user threat resolution and remediation. All of Appdome's in-app and bot defenses can be used with Appdome's Threat-EventsTM intelligence framework. This framework gathers threat and attack metadata, and is used to inform the application, application SDKs and back end network components when threats are present or to create customized threat responses inside Android & iOS apps. As a platform, Appdome also functions as a continuous compliance center, tracking all builds, changes, teams, users, defense configurations, events and more for quick and easy audit of the mobile defense lifecycle. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

