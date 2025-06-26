Foreign Diplomats And Students Evacuated Peacefully Through Azerbaijan
Since the early hours of the night, several foreign nationals have been safely evacuated from Azerbaijan through a humanitarian corridor, Azernews reports.
Nearly 40 foreign citizens were evacuated via the Astara border checkpoint, where Azerbaijani authorities ensured a smooth and secure passage.
Among those evacuated were the Japanese diplomat based in Iran, as well as citizens of Bahrain, Australia, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Italy. The group also included students from Russia and Kazakhstan who had been pursuing their education in the Islamic Republic of Iran.
All evacuees expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Azerbaijani state for its efficient organization, comfortable transit conditions, and warm hospitality. The opening of the humanitarian corridor once again underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to international cooperation and humanitarian responsibility, especially in times of regional complexity and need.
