Save Earth Mission Finalizes Ahmedabad, India As Venue For Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Global Vision Unveiling

This landmark event will be a turning point in SEM's global journey, where the organization will unveil its international climate roadmap to plant 30 billion trees by 2040 and unite the world in the mission to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

The event venue was selected through a global voting process, where participants from around the world cast their votes to decide the host city. Over 45% of the total voters selected Ahmedabad, making it the majority choice among all proposed international locations - including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Goa, and Bangkok.

Sandeep Choudhary, President - India Chapter, Save Earth Mission, said, "The people have spoken. Ahmedabad stood out not only as a venue but as a symbol of community-driven climate leadership. This event will define the next chapter of our mission. Hosting the Global Vision Unveiling here is not just a proud moment for India, but a clear message that the world is ready to unite for a greener, healthier future."

The Global Vision Unveiling will bring together global environmental leaders, sustainability advocates, partner organizations, and volunteers. Highlights will include tree plantation drives, strategic announcements, and collaborative sessions aimed at scaling up global impact.

Mr. Phamuang Khanthone, President - Laos Chapter, Save Earth Mission, stated, "The mission of Save Earth is one for all humanity. Our commitment from Laos remains firm as we join hands with the world to build a sustainable tomorrow. This Global Vision Unveiling is a call for nations to rise beyond borders and act as one planet, one purpose."

Dr. Ajay Desai, International Advisor for Sustainability Corporate & Business Affairs, added, "This is a defining moment for corporate sustainability worldwide. The Global Vision Unveiling in Ahmedabad will set a new benchmark for how businesses and communities can align toward real climate impact."

This milestone builds upon Save Earth Mission's historic success, including its Guinness World Record-breaking tree plantation drive under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, which continues to inspire action across nations.

Planning for the Ahmedabad event is now underway, with further details to be announced shortly.

About Save Earth Mission:

Save Earth Mission is a global climate action movement dedicated to planting 30 billion trees by 2040. With a presence in over 50 countries, SEM combines grassroots efforts, cutting-edge technology, and international cooperation to fight deforestation, restore ecosystems, and lead the charge toward a sustainable planet.

