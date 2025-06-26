Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Moi: 239 Residency, Labor Permits Violators Apprehended Wed.


2025-06-26 09:03:24
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 26 (KUNA) -- Some 239 violators of residency visas and labor permits were apprehended yesterday during a nationwide security campaign, said the Interior Ministry on Thursday.
A statement by the Interior Ministry revealed that the campaign aimed at riding society from such violators, affirming that it was carried out according to the law and regulations set by the state.
Legal action is now undertaken against violators who would not face due process, the statement asserted, adding that Interior Ministry teams would continue to crackdown on violators. (end)
