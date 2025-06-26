403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Moi: 239 Residency, Labor Permits Violators Apprehended Wed.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 26 (KUNA) -- Some 239 violators of residency visas and labor permits were apprehended yesterday during a nationwide security campaign, said the Interior Ministry on Thursday.
A statement by the Interior Ministry revealed that the campaign aimed at riding society from such violators, affirming that it was carried out according to the law and regulations set by the state.
Legal action is now undertaken against violators who would not face due process, the statement asserted, adding that Interior Ministry teams would continue to crackdown on violators. (end)
ajr
A statement by the Interior Ministry revealed that the campaign aimed at riding society from such violators, affirming that it was carried out according to the law and regulations set by the state.
Legal action is now undertaken against violators who would not face due process, the statement asserted, adding that Interior Ministry teams would continue to crackdown on violators. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment