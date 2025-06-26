Penn Mutual Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certificationtm

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Penn Mutual stands out as a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We're thrilled to be Great Place To Work Certified once again - a testament to the strength of our incredible people and culture," said Liz Heitner, Chief Human Resources Officer at Penn Mutual. "This recognition reflects Our Shared Commitment to Care, Respect and Belonging, which guides everything we do and supports a workplace where people feel valued, supported and empowered to thrive."

At Penn Mutual, we're proud to put our people first. Through our comprehensive Total Rewards program, we offer competitive benefits that support our employees' overall well-being. We've embraced an innovative and flexible workplace that empowers individuals to choose where they work best. Our employee engagement initiatives provide meaningful opportunities to connect with each other and give back to the communities where they live and work.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great leader at a Certified great workplace. This is consistent with what current employees had to say about working at Penn Mutual, with most expressing confidence in and positive relationships with their direct managers. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

For over 175 years, Penn Mutual has empowered individuals, families and businesses on the journey to achieve their financial goals. Through our partnership with Financial Professionals across the U.S., we help instill the confidence and reliability that comes from a stronger financial future. Penn Mutual and its affiliates offer a comprehensive suite of competitive products and services to meet the unique needs of Financial Professionals and their clients, including life insurance, annuities, wealth management and institutional asset management. To learn more, including current financial strength ratings, visit .

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

