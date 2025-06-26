AAA® Partners With Scheinman Institute At The ILR School At Cornell To Launch National Program To Expand Labor Arbitration And Mediation Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Program Led by Nationally Recognized Labor Mediator Javier Ramirez Will Train Labor Neutrals and Support Resolution of Labor Disputes

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Arbitration Association ® (AAA), the global leader in alternative dispute resolution (ADR), today announced a strategic partnership with the Scheinman Institute at the ILR School at Cornell University. The initiative will support the newly established Cornell ILR National Conflict Resolution Service (NCRS) and address the growing demand for trained labor arbitrators and mediators.

The new program will be led by Javier Ramirez, a national leader in labor mediation and former FMCS official, who brings deep expertise in public and private-sector dispute resolution. Under his leadership, the AAA and NCRS will develop a robust training pipeline designed to meet the evolving needs of labor and employment stakeholders. This collaboration will focus on preparing new neutrals and strengthening the capacity of experienced professionals to address today's increasingly complex workplace conflicts. In addition, the AAA and NCRS will establish a national labor mediation panel to handle complex labor disputes.

“This partnership reinforces our longstanding commitment to providing fair, effective, and accessible labor dispute resolution services,” said Bridget McCormack, president and CEO of the AAA.“With nearly a century of experience in labor-management relations, this collaboration ensures we continue to meet the evolving needs of stakeholders by offering trusted, impartial expertise.”

“This collaboration expands the pipeline of trained labor mediators, addressing an urgent need,” said Christine Newhall, senior vice president at the AAA.“We are honored to partner with the Scheinman Institute at the ILR School to equip arbitrators and mediators with the tools and support necessary to handle complex, high-stakes situations. Together, our organizations bring complementary strengths to the table, enhancing the delivery of dispute resolution services and broadening our collective impact.”

As part of this partnership, the AAA will work to expand educational initiatives developed to enhance labor-related dispute resolution services. The AAA will also continue to manage neutral appointment lists and provide arbitration and mediation administration services for labor disputes. These services are governed by the AAA's Labor Arbitration Rules and Grievance Mediation Procedures, which outline principles of fundamental fairness in arbitration and mediation.

The AAA has a long-standing reputation for administering fair and efficient dispute resolution processes across a wide range of matters, including labor and employment. It is widely recognized as a trusted partner in resolving workplace disputes and frequently collaborates with government entities to provide stable, supplemental support when public resources are limited. In fact, several statutes explicitly name the AAA as a source for neutral arbitrator lists when the FMCS is unavailable, highlighting its vital national role in labor dispute resolution.

