Rising Demand For Drones For Commercial & Military Applications Becoming A Booming Revenue Opportunity

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) imagery service providers have been offering innovative opportunities for businesses in the construction & agriculture industries and widening their potential application base to enable predictive and actuation capabilities. These capabilities offer significant advantages, such as quality improvements, risk mitigation, and cost reduction, thereby providing a competitive advantage to adopters. Drones and their sensors provide companies with significant data, multiplying applications and capabilities within their business processes. Analyzing the obtained information improves predictive/preventive maintenance and operational intelligence. Companies increasingly adopt data management platforms to process and analyze information for detecting and classifying notable events and creating reports. A report from Grand View Research said that the global drone data services market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 39.0% through 2030. The market growth is attributed to the increasing need for drone information analysis amongst businesses worldwide to perform various critical tasks remotely, such as automated mapping, cadastral surveying, corridor surveying, volumetric calculations, and LiDAR mapping.

The Grand View Research report said:“Drone data service providers are expected to gain prominence by empowering companies globally to utilize UAV imagery better. This can be achieved by converting it into actionable information in simple 3D models, Digital Elevation Models (DEMs), and orthomosaic maps. An increasing number of companies are now seeking to enter the UAV software space and develop software to provide aerial imagery analysis and mapping solutions for the commercial sector. Businesses worldwide are increasingly using drones across a wide range of industries. Farmers are utilizing maps generated with drone software to identify areas of damage & crop variation, diagnose the potential causes for damages, such as pests, equipment malfunctioning, and irrigation problems, and prescribe solutions such as variable-rate nitrogen applications. The 3D modeling & DEM segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 40.5% during the forecast period. The advancements in drone technology have enabled the collection of high-resolution aerial data, which can be processed to create detailed and precise 3D models and DEMs. It has significantly enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of data analysis and decision-making processes in industries that rely on geospatial information.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Signs Offer to Acquire North Carolina Land Surveying Company to Expand State Operations and Government Customers - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, announces it has signed an offer to acquire a well-established North Carolina-based land surveying company with a strong government customer base. The proposed acquisition expands operations in the state when combined with a previously announced proposed land survey acquisition with operations in North Carolina. With over three decades of success serving government agencies, municipal governments, construction companies, and real estate developers, this strategic acquisition would significantly advance the company's regional market penetration as well as growth in the US Southeast.

“This proposed acquisition aligns with our strategy to build a robust, scalable, national Drone as a Service business while empowering strong regional and local hubs and recurring revenue opportunities,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“We plan to embed AI-powered drone technology into critical land survey workflows providing unparalleled speed and precision. Land surveys are a first step to innovating multiple legacy businesses and inefficient processes with our DaaS model and our drones.”

The land survey company offers comprehensive services include boundary surveys, topographic and site planning surveys, ALTA (American Land Title Association) / ACSM (American Congress on Surveying and Mapping) surveys, construction staking, and other essential survey solutions for permitting, financing, and construction across city, county, and commercial sectors.

ZenaTech's Drone as a Service (DaaS) business model offers both business and government customers reduced costs and convenience to utilize drones to streamline legacy processes and manual tasks such as inspections, surveying, maintenance, precision agriculture and inventory management ─ there is no need to purchase drone hardware and software, find a drone pilot, manage maintenance and operation, or acquire regulatory approvals. The model also offers scalability to use more often or less often based on business needs and utilizes ZenaDrone's multifunction AI autonomous drones.

The company has closed five acquisitions across the US to date as part of its DaaS business model and strategy and has announced it plans to complete 20 more acquisitions in the next 12 months.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, recently announced that its subsidiary, American Robotics Inc., has entered into a strategic partnership with Mistral Inc. ("Mistral"), a Maryland-based business development and defense contracting firm. The agreement focuses on joint marketing, sales, and integration of the Optimus drone system and Iron Drone Raider into the United States defense and homeland security markets.

Under the agreement, Mistral will support American Robotics' business development by opening sales channels through its well-established relationships with U.S. governmental buyers, including federal, state, local law enforcement, military, and homeland security entities. The initial term of the agreement is three years, with an automatic renewal option and a structured success fee model based on realized sales.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) ("AeroVironment" or the "Company") recently reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Highlights Were: Record fourth quarter revenue of $275.1 million and fiscal year revenue of $820.6, up 40% and 14% year-over-year, respectively; Fourth quarter and fiscal year net income of $16.7 million and $43.6 million, respectively and record fourth quarter and fiscal year non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $61.6 million and $146.4 million, respectively; and Record fiscal year bookings of $1.2 billion

"AeroVironment finished out fiscal year 2025 with a remarkable fourth quarter, which included record revenue, significantly higher profits and a robust backlog nearly double that from fiscal year 2024," said Wahid Nawabi, AeroVironment chairman, president and chief executive officer. "The investments we've consistently made in our multi-generational Uncrewed Systems and Loitering Munition Systems products coupled with our strong execution, continue to pay off, as evidenced by significantly higher demand and key strategic wins leading to a record $1.2 billion in total bookings throughout this fiscal year."

Nawabi continued, "Our acquisition of BlueHalo further advances our leadership position within the defense-technology sector by adding a complementary portfolio of innovative products and capabilities aligned to our customers' highest priorities. With integrated solutions across every domain of modern warfare, enhanced innovation and domestic manufacturing scale, we believe we are well positioned to meet the rising demand across the globe and drive strong growth and value creation in fiscal year 2026 and beyond."

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO) recently announced that Company executives, including Executive Chairman and Co-Founder Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria and CEO and Co-Founder Joe Burns, attended the 55th edition of the Paris Air Show, which took place from June 16 to June 22, 2025, in Paris, France.

Shares of AIRO common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "AIRO" on June 13, 2025. AIRO's market debut comes amid strong historical financial performance for the Company and underscores its commitment to an integrated portfolio of cutting-edge technologies, including the development of fully autonomous AI-enabled surveillance drones, eVTOL hybrid and electric cargo aircraft, advanced avionics systems and comprehensive flight operations training solutions. In 2024, AIRO achieved over $86 million in revenue, reflecting growth of more than 100% from the previous year. This increase is attributed to an increase in drone shipments and support revenue driven by market entry strategies to target NATO member countries.

"The strength of AIRO lies in its diversified yet complementary portfolio of products and services, all centered around a unified aerospace and defense ecosystem," said Executive Chairman, Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria. "AIRO's complementary business segments, with strategic locations in the US, Canada, and Europe, provide unparalleled access for our global client base. With significant year-over-year revenue and EBITDA growth, we believe our offerings are essential for both current and future operational landscapes."

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) , the world's leading Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company, recently announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Gotion High-Tech Co., Ltd. (“Gotion”), a leading innovator in power battery solutions. Building on a power system framework agreement signed in December 2023, this enhanced collaboration marks a significant step forward in powering the electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft. Under the upgraded partnership, the two companies will jointly advance the development of power systems for EHang's flagship EH216 series of pilotless eVTOL aircraft, with plans to extend their collaboration to future aircraft models. By leveraging cutting-edge battery technologies, the partnership aims to accelerate the advancement of a safe, intelligent, and sustainable low-altitude transportation ecosystem and contribute to the high-quality development of the low-altitude economy.

As part of the agreement, Gotion will deliver a customized battery solution tailored to the EH216 series. At the core of the solution is Gotion's newly developed 46-series cylindrical battery cell, which offers high energy density and robust power output. The next-generation battery system is expected to significantly enhance the EH216 series aircraft in flight range, thrust performance, and operational safety -- further improving the aircraft's efficiency across a variety of use cases and strengthening its readiness for future scaled commercial deployment.

