IEEE Study Reveal The Physics Of Laser Emission From Mamyshev Oscillator
They identified five distinct ultrafast phases (relaxation oscillation, multi-pulses operation, pulse collapse reconstruction, unstable HML, and a stable HML state) that occur between the injection of seed pulses into the laser cavity and the stable emission of HML pulses from the MO. Notably, the identified process of stable HML generation was different from the conventional pulse splitting effect thought to result in laser emission dynamics in MOs. The experimental findings were further supported using numerical simulations.
Using the TS-DFT technique, they found that the generation of HML in the MO was not dominated by the conventional single pulse splitting effect but rather by the amplification of multiple seeding pulses within the oscillator.
"Our results showed that the initial seed pulses within the cavity evolve into stable independent pulses through processes such as gain amplification and energy redistribution, eventually leading to a stable HML state within the resonator", observes Dr. Li.
Overall, this study has extended our understanding of light buildup dynamics in MOs. The insights offered by the study may lead to improved designs of MOs – advancing their use across several fields.
Reference
Title of original paper: Resolving the Buildup Dynamics of Harmonically Mode-Locked Mamyshev Oscillator
Journal: Journal of Lightwave Technology
DOI: 10.1109/JLT.2025.3570159
Contact:
Kristen Amoroso
+1(732) 562-6694
[email protected]
SOURCE IEEE Photonics Society
