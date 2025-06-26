Smarter Solar, Delivered: Solar Depot And TCL Sunpower Global Sign Distribution Agreement For Luxembourg, France And Belgium

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the heart of this partnership is the, a premium solar module designed withfor a. This design not only enhances the visual appeal of rooftops-especially important in Luxembourg's architecturally sensitive environments-but also boosts energy efficiency by maximising light absorption.complement this offering with their, making them afor residential and commercial installations.

"We're thrilled to launch our partnership with Solar Depot," said Steven Zhang , General Manager of TCL SunPower Global . "Luxembourg is leading the way in solar adoption, with strong incentives and a growing demand for high-performance, visually refined systems. Our SunPower and TCL Solar panels are engineered to meet these expectations-combining elegance, durability, and cutting-edge performance in one solution. With this new offer, Solar Depot is giving installers more choice, more flexibility-and more ways to grow."

Solar Depot's logistics advantage -including 48-hour delivery directly to the worksite -ensures that installers can respond quickly to market demand, while offering customers a broader choice of technologies. Through this agreement, Solar Depot will distribute both TCL Solar and SunPower panels, giving installers access to a full spectrum of solutions tailored to every project type.

Nicolas Staub , General Manager of Solar Depot, added: "With TCL's E-class panels, we're bringing a new level of sophistication to the Luxembourg solar market. These modules are ideal for customers who value design as much as performance , and with the support of Luxembourg's generous Klimabonus program , we expect strong uptake across residential and commercial sectors."

Product portfolio and availability

Solar Depot will offer a comprehensive lineup including:



TCL Solar E-Class : Featuring back-contact technology for high efficiency and premium aesthetics SunPower Performance Panels : Trusted durability for residential and commercial applications

Backed by industry-leading warranties and designed for both premium and budget-sensitive projects, these solutions will empower installers to match the right technology to every customer-whether it's for self-consumption, battery storage, or agrivoltaics.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition in the region- one smart, stylish rooftop at a time .

About TCL SunPower Global

TCL SunPower Global, a proud member of the TCL Group, stands at the forefront of pioneering solar energy solutions. As a brand trusted by millions of homeowners, businesses, and energy producers around the globe, we are committed to empowering a sustainable connected future and transforming the way our world is powered. Leveraging our 40 years of experience in solar, we are fast-tracking the transition to clean, renewable energy, ensuring a brighter tomorrow for all. Find more at and on LinkedIn .

About Solar Depot:

Solar Depot is a customer-driven player in the distribution of solar equipment. With 15 years' experience in photovoltaics, our team of experts can advise and support you throughout your projects. We have a direct, privileged relationship with manufacturers and offer the best product ranges at the best prices. Availability, responsiveness, technical skills and logistics are at the heart of our offer. Find more at and on LinkedIn .

TCL SunPower Global

Claire Robert ; [email protected] ; +39 342 184 9530

Solar Depot

Nicolas Staub ; [email protected] ; +352 661 513 150

