High Barrier Packaging Films Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, With Profiles Of Amcor, Cosmo Films, Toppan Printing, Glenroy, Berry Global, Jindal Poly Films, Mondi, Winpak, Honeywell, And More

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Barrier Packaging Films Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The High Barrier Packaging Films Market, valued at US$8.52 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a 6.12% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$11.46 billion by 2030.

This growth is propelled by the escalating demand for food and beverage preservation, alongside the rise in convenience and ready-to-eat foods. The burgeoning e-commerce market, stringent regulations for food and pharmaceutical safety, and technological advancements in materials further fuel market expansion.

Market Trends:



Rising Demand from End-User Industries: High-barrier packaging films are increasingly sought after for maintaining product freshness across sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics. This demand aligns with the surging popularity of packaged meals and drinks. The increasing reliance on packaged goods is evident, as highlighted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, with sales of food and non-alcoholic beverages reaching 14.8 million tonnes in the 2022-23 fiscal year, up from 14.1 million tonnes in 2018-19.

Trend Toward Convenience Food: Urbanization and fast-paced lifestyles are amplifying the preference for convenience foods like ready-to-eat meals, boosting the demand for high-barrier packaging films to ensure product longevity and quality.

Asia-Pacific Growth: The Asia-Pacific region is poised for rapid growth, with India, China, and Southeast Asian countries witnessing increased demand for these films. India's growth stems from expanding food and beverage, e-commerce, and pharmaceutical industries, while China leads the market with robust demand from end-use sectors. North American Market Share: North America's sizable market share is attributed to the popularity of convenience meals and the need for food preservation. Industries like pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics also contribute significantly. Technological advancements and the presence of major industry players promote sustainable, cutting-edge materials in film production.

Some major players in the market include Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., and Sealed Air Corporation, with regional players such as Jindal Films and Uflex also noted.

Key Benefits of this Report:



Insightful Analysis: This report provides comprehensive market insights covering major and emerging geographical regions, customer segments, government policies, consumer preferences, and industry verticals.

Competitive Landscape: Understand strategic maneuvers employed by key global players for market penetration.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore dynamic factors and pivotal market trends shaping future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights for strategic decision-making to uncover new business streams in a dynamic environment. Wide Audience Appeal: The report is cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:



Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Companies Featured



Amcor

Sealed Air Corporation

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

Glenroy Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Mondi Group

Winpak Ltd. Honeywell International Inc.



Key Attributes:

