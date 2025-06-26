Glenmark Launches A Transformative Nutrition And Livelihood Project In Emali, Kenya

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The program will provide nutritional and economic support to over 500 children from the Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres, more than 300 pregnant and lactating women, and over 240 vulnerable households. Additionally, 2,000 children under five will receive Vitamin A supplementation and deworming through community health outreach programs.

Structured around three core pillars, the program will:

Provide nutritious meals through school-based feeding programImprove maternal-child health through focused nutritional support and health interventionsEmpower families economically by introducing poultry-based livelihoods that promote long-term food and income security

"We believe that health and wellbeing of children and mothers is one of the most powerful ways to build a healthier world. Glenmark's newly launched initiative in Emali, Kenya, along with our partners, is addressing child nutrition and maternal care that will further empower families and enrich lives in a sustainable way," said Cheryl Pinto, Executive Director – Corporate Services, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

"This initiative is a step forward in our commitment to advancing community health in Kenya," said Manish Bajaj, Country Manager, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Kenya Ltd. "Through our partnership with EDCA and the county governments, we are working towards sustainable impact that supports the goals of the Kenya Vision 2030, particularly in the areas of health, nutrition, and livelihoods. We believe this effort will bring real change to the lives of children and mothers in these counties."

Hon. Benard Moloma, Member of County Assembly for Kenyewa Poka Ward, praised the project, stating, "This initiative is timely and offers a practical solution for our communities, where mothers and children continue to face nutritional challenges due to recurring droughts and limited healthcare access. By integrating nutrition, health, and sustainable livelihoods, we are tackling both immediate hunger and long-term resilience. We proudly support Glenmark and EDCA in making this change a reality."

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Alex Kilowua, County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Medical Services and Public Health in Kajiado County, said, "With stunting affecting nearly one in four children under five and many mothers struggling to access quality nutrition services, this initiative fills urgent gaps and complements our ongoing efforts to reduce maternal and child malnutrition. The collaboration between EDCA and Glenmark strengthens our county's health and nutrition strategy and showcases the power of multi-sector partnerships," he said.

Speaking on this partnership, EDCA CEO, Victor Aduda, stated, "The well-being of mothers and children is the foundation of a thriving society. This partnership with Glenmark allows us to provide not just immediate nutrition aid but also equip families with lasting tools for resilience through poultry farming, health, education, and locally driven solutions. Together, we are building a healthier, more self-reliant future for children and households in Makueni and Kajiado."

County governments and community leaders at the launch emphasized the vital role of multi-sectoral collaboration in tackling malnutrition. The project supports Kenya's Vision 2030 and national efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger.

Through these initiatives, Glenmark and EDCA remain dedicated to community ownership and policy integration to bring about a positive change in the lives of the people of these counties.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) (NSE: GLENMARK) is a research-led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents, and operations in over 80 countries. Scrip 100 positions Glenmark amongst the Top 100 biopharmaceutical companies ranked by Pharmaceutical sales in 2023; while Generics Bulletin places it in the Top 50 Generics and biosimilar companies ranked by sales in 2024. Glenmark's Green House Gas (GHG) emission reduction targets have been approved in 2023 by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), making it only the second pharmaceutical company in India to achieve this. The organization has impacted over 3.3 million lives over the last decade through its CSR interventions. For more information, visit . You can follow us on LinkedIn (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals) and Instagram (glenmark_pharma).

About EDCA

Emali Dedicated Children's Agency (EDCA) is a registered Non-Governmental Organization working to create opportunities for Deprived, Excluded, and Vulnerable (DEV) children, with a focus on child survival, growth, and development. The organization empowers families and caregivers to meet their own needs, recognizing that sustainable family support is key to improving the lives of children. EDCA's core mission is to initiate, support, and scale up community-driven development projects that protect and empower children, while also enhancing climate-resilient livelihoods. The organization works in collaboration with like-minded partners to implement practical and sustainable interventions. EDCA operates across six key thematic areas: Child Protection, Education, Food Security and Livelihoods, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Health and Nutrition, and Climate Action. Through these integrated programs, EDCA is helping to build communities where children are safe, healthy, empowered, and able to thrive in environments supported by sustainable livelihoods. For more information, visit .

