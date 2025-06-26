Fitness Tracker Market To Reach USD 229.88 Billion By 2032, Driven By Digital Wellness Adoption And Rising Demand For Preventive Healthcare SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider Forecasts Soaring Growth of U.S. Fitness Tracker Market-Valued at USD 19.39 Billion in 2024-As Consumers Across Generations Embrace Wearable Health Tech and AI-Powered Monitoring Tools. Austin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness Tracker Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, the Fitness Tracker Market was valued at USD 60.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 229.88 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.07% during the forecast period 2025-2032. The fitness tracker market growth is primarily driven by rising focus on personal health and fitness among people, a fast-aging population, and the resultant increase in the need for continuous health monitoring, the growing awareness about lifestyle diseases, and the increasing penetration of smartphones and smartphone-based healthcare apps and services. To the above, add the coming together of digital well-being and AI-driven insights to drive more user engagement and retention.

Apple, Inc.

Google (Fitbit, Inc.)

Garmin Ltd.

HYPE

SAMSUNG

Fossil Group

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Amazfit (Zepp Health) Polar Electro Oy Fitness Tracker Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 60.94 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 229.88 billion CAGR (2025–2032) 18.07% U.S. Market 2024 USD 19.39 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 66.51 billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Type:

Smartwatches continued to lead the category in 2024, generating 51.5% of the fitness tracker market by value. They're attractive to a broad audience because they serve two purposes: fitness tracking and smartphone alerts. Meanwhile, smart rings are the type growing fastest. Small and discreet, the new wearables are also getting better at tracking potentially sensitive biometric information – they tend to attract consumers who want to stay under the radar without giving up functionality.

By Application:

The running tracking category was at the forefront in 2024, accounting for a 25.6% share of overall market revenue, on account of increasing participation in marathons and app-based communities. But it's the sleep tracking portion that is growing the fastest, fueled by a greater understanding of the role sleep plays in wellness and the availability of detailed REM and deep sleep metrics in new devices.

Fitness Tracker Market Segmentation

By Type



Smart Watches

Smart Bands

Smart Clothing Others

By Application



Heart Rate Tracking

Sleep Monitoring

Glucose Monitoring

Sports

Running Tracking

Cycling Tracking Others

By Wearing Type



Heart Rate Tracking

Sleep Monitoring

Glucose Monitoring Sports

By Distribution Channel



Online Offline

Regional Analysis

Based on region, North America occupied the largest market share of 27.7% in the global fitness tracker market in 2024. This leadership is sustained by advanced healthcare systems, proactive consumer habits, and strong sales of digital health devices.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing one, fueled by expanding disposable incomes, rising health consciousness, and fast urbanization. Around the region, from China to India and Japan, there have also been several local wearable tech startups and government-backed initiatives to push digital health adoption.

Recent Developments



In September 2024, WHOOP introduced its wearable health and fitness technology in India with detailed metrics around sleep, recovery, and strain that will take digital wellness monitoring in a new geography to a new level. In September 2023, Fitbit announced Charge 6, with improved heart rate monitoring, integration with Google Maps and Wallet, and support for cardio machines for gym enthusiasts.

