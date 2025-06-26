Successful Conclusion To National Forklift Safety Day 2025 Hosted At The National Press Club And Live Streamed Globally

For more than 70 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Truck Association (ITA) successfully hosted its twelfth annual National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD) on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. The event, held at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., was also streamed live, attracting hundreds of virtual attendees from across the country.

This year's NFSD featured a compelling lineup of industry and government speakers who addressed key topics related to workplace safety culture, the integration of safety-enhancing technologies, and strategies for improving human and organizational safety performance.

Speakers included:



Brian Feehan , President, Industrial Truck Association

Brett Wood , Chairman of the ITA Board and President & CEO of Toyota Material Handling North America

Amanda Wood Laihow , Acting Assistant Secretary of Labor for OSHA

Ron Grisez , Director – Product Safety, Crown Equipment Corporation

Jonathan Fortkamp, PhD, CSP , Senior Director – Health, Safety & Environment, DHL Supply Chain North America Lisa Brooks, CIE , Principal, Nexus HSE

"This year's National Forklift Safety Day demonstrated our industry's unwavering commitment to safety through innovation, collaboration and education," said Brett Wood, ITA Chairman and President & CEO of Toyota Material Handling North America. "The insights shared today will help employers and operators alike take meaningful steps toward safer workplaces."

Ron Grisez, NFSD Chair 2025 and Director, Product Safety, Crown Equipment Corporation, emphasized the importance of industry-wide engagement. "The success of National Forklift Safety Day reflects the dedication of manufacturers, users and regulators working together to elevate safety," Brian Feehan, President of ITA added. "ITA is proud to lead this effort for over a decade and grateful for the broad participation we witnessed today."

National Forklift Safety Day continues to serve as a critical platform for promoting best practices and enhancing awareness about the safe use of powered industrial trucks across all industries. The video and presentations from this year's National Forklift Safety Day can be found on the Industrial Truck Association's website . Next year's National Forklift Safety Day will be held on June 9, 2026.

About ITA: For more than 70 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking. Visit .

SOURCE Industrial Truck Association

