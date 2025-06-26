Mattamy Homes Named A Best Place To Work In Raleigh/Durham

To qualify, nominated companies had to meet a threshold in employee participation - a percentage that varies based upon the size of the company - to be eligible to be honored. On top of that, winners were chosen based on employee feedback across key areas including team engagement, trust with co-workers, leader effectiveness and overall engagement.

The 2025 cohort of winners represents a wide range of industries including construction, real estate, life sciences and professional services among others.

"We're incredibly proud to once again be recognized as one of the region's Best Places to Work," said Bob Wiggins, President of Mattamy's Raleigh Division. "One of the most rewarding aspects of having Mattamy receive this recognition is that it is driven by our team members' feedback. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and we remain deeply committed to creating an environment where everyone feels empowered to grow and succeed."

Winners will be honored Aug. 7 at an awards luncheon at the Raleigh Marriott Crabtree Valley hotel. The honorees, including Mattamy Homes, will also be featured in a special section online and in Triangle Business Journal's Aug. 8 weekly subscriber edition.

To learn more about the 2025 Best Places to Work and view the Mattamy Homes profile, visit the Triangle Business Journal website.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 47 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit for more information.

