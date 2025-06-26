Dr. Talbot's Milkfresh Named“Breast Milk Storage Product Of The Year” In 2025 Baby Innovation Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovative Companies, Services and Products Within the Baby Care Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Dr. Talbot's , a leading brand of natural medicines and healthcare products and their solution MilkFresh , a first-of-its-kind app designed to ensure the freshness of breast milk with the help of an innovative sensor, is the recipient of“Breast Milk Storage Product of the Year” in their 5th annual awards program.

MilkFresh from Dr Talbot's Mom is an app designed to give parents confidence in milk freshness with real-time temperature tracking - at home or on the go. MilkFresh sensors intelligently monitor temperature changes and storage time in accordance with CDC guidelines, accurately measuring the impact on freshness and the remaining shelf life of the milk.

Designed for on-the-go moms, MilkFresh ensures that each stored bag of breastmilk is fresh and safe when needed. The user-friendly technology easily fits into daily routines, enhancing the breast pumping experience, especially when transporting milk anywhere outside of the home. MilkFresh also offers a stock rotation system where each bag of milk is automatically logged and stored in date order to easily identify which bag to use first.

In addition, milk that is high in melatonin or cortisol hormones is identified by a moon or sun icon, helping parents to select the milk they require to help establish sleep routines for their babies. Along with adhering to CDC guidelines, MilkFresh sensors have also been crafted to meet the rigorous standards of the World Health Organization (WHO) and have been independently tested and approved.

“As storage temperature rises, the shelf life of milk diminishes. Before we launched MilkFresh, mothers had no way of tracking the impact of temperature changes on their stored breastmilk. The MilkFresh app lets you know if the milk is still fresh and the date it's due to expire, giving peace of mind to new parents that each feed is still safe for baby,”said Helen Curran, CMO at Dr. Talbot's“We're pleased to accept the 'Breast Milk Storage Product of the Year' award from Baby Innovation as we believe this is a world-leading innovation that is changing the way moms store their milk, enabling them to pump and store on-the-go and give an instant read on shelf-life and freshness.”

As consumers become more discerning and demanding, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with their busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food, E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer options are just some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market. Companies are responding to these evolving demands by developing new products and the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. The Baby Innovation Awards dives deep through a large set of categories within this increasingly competitive market, helping innovative products and companies stand out in this crowded market.

“Busy working moms can now confidently know exactly how fresh their stored breastmilk is without having to guess - even after long days and commutes. Determining the freshness of breastmilk can be a challenge, especially when it has been exposed to temperatures outside the recommended storage conditions for a fridge or freezer,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards.“This innovation from Dr. Talbot's Mom marks a significant breakthrough in breastmilk storage management, providing peace of mind for on-the-go moms. With real-time monitoring of breastmilk freshness, parents can avoid waste and ensure the health and safety of their littlest ones!”

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

Recently, Dr. Talbot's Mom MilkFresh has been launched in over 3,000 Walmart and all Target stores within the US. It is now also available in all Meijer stores and available from Amazon.com and .

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: .

About Dr. Talbot's

Dr. Talbot's is a leading provider of safe and effective solutions for the whole family. Inspired by the belief that nature provides the best care for infants and parents, we developed products that harness the power of natural ingredients.

About Dr. Talbot's Mom

The Dr. Talbot's Mom line was created to support the health needs of pregnant and postpartum moms specifically. The line's best-sellers include the Peri Bottle, Postpartum Ice Pads, and Cooling Perineal Pad Liners. In 2024, Dr. Talbot's Mom emerged as the fastest-growing brand for prenatal and postpartum care on

Travis GrantBaby Innovation Awards...