Controversy Brewing Over Malaysia's Top Judge Appointments
Under Article 125(1) of the Federal Constitution, a federal court judge may serve until the age of 66, with the possibility of a six-month extension granted by the king. This extension, a routine administrative procedure in previous transitions, has yet to materialize for Tengku Maimun. The silence has been deafening-and perplexing.
Even more curious is the fact that her presumed successor, Court of Appeal president Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, also faces mandatory retirement on July 2. Yet he, too, has not received any confirmation of extension. The next most senior judge, Federal Court Justice Nallini Pathmanathan, due to retire in August, is likewise in limbo.
At present, only Chief Judge of Malaya, Hasnah Mohammed Hashim, has received a service extension, allowing her to remain in position until November. This leaves Malaysia, for the first time in its legal history, staring down the prospect of simultaneous vacancies in its top two judicial posts without any formal indication of succession.Controversial contender
This vacuum has sparked feverish speculation. The name Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh-former Attorney General and recently appointed Federal Court judge-has surfaced as a likely candidate. His ascent has raised eyebrows, not least because his judicial appointment was made on the advice of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and also due to his relatively junior status.
