Neptune Provides Bitcoin Treasury Corporate Update

Neptune remains committed to steadily growing its Bitcoin holdings through a multi-pronged approach. The Company uses an automated dollar cost averaging (DCA) strategy, funded via its previously announced US$25 million credit facility with Sygnum Bank, to make regular Bitcoin purchases and reduce timing risk. This complements Neptune's ongoing Bitcoin mining operations, which continue to generate new Bitcoin daily. All acquired Bitcoin is held as a long-term treasury asset and not sold.

As of today, Neptune holds 404 Bitcoin, or approximately 318 Satoshis per common share outstanding. When including other assets such as altcoins and SpaceX equity, the total treasury value equates to approximately 411 Satoshis per share.

As of today, Neptune has 33,312 Solana staked. In addition to mining and purchasing Bitcoin, Neptune generates yield through staking on the Solana blockchain. These rewards provide the Company with additional crypto inflows which can be traded for Bitcoin at optimal timing. As such, Solana staking is expected to play a growing role in funding future Bitcoin acquisitions.

Neptune has added Solana to its derivatives strategy. The selling of Solana put options is generating annualized yield between 50 to 100% by implementing aggressive strike pricing with short expiry periods. The premium income is then used to purchase more Bitcoin or for general operations of the Company. If a trade settles in Solana purchased, that is then staked generating further yields of approximately 7.5%.

"This long-term strategy of diversified Bitcoin procurement and treasury growth has enabled Neptune to continue expansion while ensuring we can weather any storms or black swan events as we have experienced in past cycles. Neptune's goal to position itself as a premier public Bitcoin company is moving forward regardless of market conditions," said Cale Moodie, CEO of Neptune. "We are not planning on raising any capital through equity at current share price levels, but we continue to observe the market and lean on our Sygnum line of credit to grow our treasury and income streams until the time is optimal to examine equity raising and a US exchange listing."

