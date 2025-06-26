Poetry Of Nizami Ganjavi Highlights Environmental Harmony At London Gala
A gala event held as part of London Climate Action Week 2025 featured a powerful reading of a poem by the legendary Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, celebrating the harmony between humanity and nature, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijan's Ambassador in UK Elin Suleymanov's post on "X".
The poem was recited by María Fernanda Espinosa, former president of the UN General Assembly and Ecuador's Environment Minister, praised for her eloquent delivery.
A printed version of Nizami's poetry was also included in the official programme of LCAW2025, underscoring the significance of traditional wisdom in modern climate discourse.
Ambassador Elin Suleymanov described the moment as“a delight,” highlighting the enduring relevance of Nizami's calls for ecological balance. By integrating this timeless verse into the event, organizers reaffirmed the role of cultural heritage in fostering global environmental awareness.
