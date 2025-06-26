Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Poetry Of Nizami Ganjavi Highlights Environmental Harmony At London Gala

Poetry Of Nizami Ganjavi Highlights Environmental Harmony At London Gala


2025-06-26 08:06:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A gala event held as part of London Climate Action Week 2025 featured a powerful reading of a poem by the legendary Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, celebrating the harmony between humanity and nature, Azernews reports via the Azerbaijan's Ambassador in UK Elin Suleymanov's post on "X".

The poem was recited by María Fernanda Espinosa, former president of the UN General Assembly and Ecuador's Environment Minister, praised for her eloquent delivery.

A printed version of Nizami's poetry was also included in the official programme of LCAW2025, underscoring the significance of traditional wisdom in modern climate discourse.

Ambassador Elin Suleymanov described the moment as“a delight,” highlighting the enduring relevance of Nizami's calls for ecological balance. By integrating this timeless verse into the event, organizers reaffirmed the role of cultural heritage in fostering global environmental awareness.

MENAFN26062025000195011045ID1109727181

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search