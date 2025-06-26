Oracle Red Bull Racing Selects Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite To Accelerate Operations

Six-time world champion Formula One team moves finance and HR processes to the cloud to increase efficiency and support cost cap compliance

AUSTIN, Texas and MILTON KEYNES, UK, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Red Bull Racing is adopting Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to better support its multiple-championship-winning team. With Oracle Fusion Applications for finance, HR, and customer experience, Oracle Red Bull Racing will be able to increase productivity, reduce costs, and enhance the employee and fan experience.

Oracle Red Bull Racing relies on Oracle Cloud and AI technologies to deliver insights that have helped make it one of the most successful teams in Formula One history. To replicate this success off the track and ensure it has the insights needed to control costs and efficiently manage its team and operations, Oracle Red Bull Racing needed to replace a manual spreadsheet-based financial planning process and gain a single view into its local business data. To address these challenges, Oracle Red Bull Racing selected Oracle Fusion Applications to connect its finance, HR, and customer experience data on a single integrated cloud platform.

"With a fixed annual cost cap that we can't exceed, we need to make every resource go further and manage our operations as efficiently as possible," said Matt Cadieux, Chief Information Officer, Oracle Red Bull Racing. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, we can take advantage of the cloud and latest advancements in predictive, generative, and agentic AI to optimize financial planning activities, accelerate business insights, and derive more value and performance from our operating budget."

With Oracle Fusion Applications, Oracle Red Bull Racing will be able to take advantage of the latest cloud and AI services to increase efficiency, improve decision making, and respond faster to change. Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) , part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) , will help Oracle Red Bull Racing increase visibility, optimize planning and budgeting, and enhance resource allocation. In addition, Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) will enable Oracle Red Bull Racing to generate more detailed workforce insights, simplify HR processes and payroll, streamline talent recruitment, and improve the employee experience.

Oracle Red Bull Racing already relies on Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) , also part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, to get closer to its fans through content personalization, members-only rewards, and a sophisticated fan loyalty program.

"Speed, innovation, and efficiency are essential for success in Formula One," said Steve Miranda, Executive Vice President of Applications Development, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Red Bull Racing will be able to embrace continuous innovation and AI-powered automation to support its finance and operations and drive even greater success on and off the track."

Oracle Red Bull Racing's implementation will be managed by Oracle Consulting and ongoing support will be provided by Oracle Customer Success Services (CSS) .

For additional information on how the championship-winning Oracle Red Bull Racing team relies on Oracle Cloud to drive race strategy, engine development, fan engagement, and more, visit oracle/redbullracing .

