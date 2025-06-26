American Rebel Light Beer Sees Explosive E-Commerce Growth As Free Shipping Promo Drives Patriotic Sales Surge Ahead Of July 4Th

NASHVILLE, TN, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer (americanrebelbeer.com ) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, proudly reports explosive online sales growth fueled by enhanced digital marketing, optimized checkout performance, and a limited-time Free Shipping offer celebrating the Fourth of July and the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Army.

American Rebel Light Beer launched its online direct to consumer option earlier this year through , that expanded availability to over 40 U.S. states , giving patriotic Americans nationwide the opportunity to enjoy what the company calls“America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.”

Patriotic Reach, Real Results: 22.9 Million Digital Impressions Drive Explosive Growth at

In late May, American Rebel implemented major improvements to the online checkout process after onboarding e-commerce experts to map the user experience and identify where sales were stalling. That analysis led to the introduction of Flat Rate Shipping , which sparked an immediate lift in order volume. Encouraged by this success, and in celebration of Independence Day, the company launched a Free Shipping offer through June 30, 2025 – driving massive engagement and accelerating repeat orders.

During this campaign period American Rebel generated a combined 22.9 million digital impressions across Facebook, Google, and Taboola – demonstrating exceptional consumer engagement and marketing reach across top-tier platforms. This digital expansion is translating into powerful, measurable business outcomes at

Key highlights from the most recent performance period include:

Gross Online Sales surged 1100% driven by explosive customer demand.

Average Order Value (AOV) increased 14% to $59.62.

Conversion rates rose 1100%, signaling highly qualified traffic and improved customer targeting.

Orders climbed 1000%, marking a significant uptick in new and repeat purchases.

Website traffic jumped 4500%, amplifying visibility and brand discovery.

48-pack beer sales soared 2900%, indicating a strong shift toward bulk purchases.

24-pack (16oz) sales rose 801%, further validating product-market fit.

RCR (Repeat Customer Rate) improved by 72.7%, a clear indicator of growing customer satisfaction and long-term loyalty.

We're Not Just Selling Beer – We're Building America's Brand

“This level of performance demonstrates what we've always believed – American Rebel Light Beer (“Rebel Light”) resonates with patriotic American consumers,” said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings. “We're not just selling beer; we're building a patriotic brand that people are proud to support. We're building a brand rooted in freedom, faith, and love for country. Our customers aren't just buying a beer, they're standing for something, and the numbers speak for themselves – we are scaling, we are converting, and we are winning.”

American Rebel's performance is not only accelerating consumer sales but also establishing a strong foundation for long-term shareholder value through proven demand, smart digital investments, and expanding distribution opportunities.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) operates as a consumer brand company rooted in American values, offering American Rebel Light Beer and related merchandise across a growing national footprint. America's Patriotic BrandTM continues to gain traction across the lifestyle, beverage, and digital commerce sectors.

American Rebel Beer Shipping Now to 40+ States

American Rebel Light Beer is available for home delivery in the following states:

AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MN, MO, MT, NC, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, TX, VT, WA, WV, WI, WY

The Free Shipping promotion, available through Monday, June 30 , allows customers to stock up ahead of Independence Day. American Rebel encourages fans to order directly at and celebrate freedom with every sip.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light is more than just a beer – it's a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that's perfect for every occasion.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and now Virginia and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit or follow us on our social media platforms (@americanrebelbeer).

American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It's all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.

For more information about American Rebel Light Beer follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer.

For more information, visit .

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit . For investor information, visit .

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross visit The American Rebel Story

Forward-Looking Statements

