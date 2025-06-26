Omega-3 Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (Pufas) Global Market Overview 2025 Market Stabilizes In 2024 With 3.8% Demand Growth But 9.7% Value Decline Amid Price Correction
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|405
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.2 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.5 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Volume consumption in Metric Tons and Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 140+
Key Topics Covered:
REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FOR OMEGA-3 FATTY ACIDS WORLDWIDE
- Recommendations for Omega-3 Fatty Acids (EPA and DHA) Intake Health Claim Approvals FDA Approved Health Claims EFSA Approved Health Claims Approved Health Claims in Other Regions Canada Australia and New Zealand Japan Pharmaceutical Omega-3 Drugs Approvals Regulations and Standards for Fish oils
KEY MARKET TRENDS
- Strong Outlook for High-Concentration Omega-3s Driven by Rising Pharma and Supplement Use Docosapentaenoic Acid (DPA) Returns to the Spotlight in Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Algae Sources Offer Immense Scope for Global Omega-3s Market Algae-Based DHA Powers Sustainable Baby Milk: Immense Growth Ahead in Infant Formula Market for Omega-3 PUFAs
KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Aker Biomarine AA Archer Daniels Midland Company Austral Group S.A.A. Axplora Group GmbH BASF SE Berg Lipidtech AS (BLT) Cellana LLC Chemport, Inc. Croda International Plc DSM-Firmenich AG Epax AS Evonik Industries AG GC Rieber VivoMega AS Golden Omega SA Guangdong Runke Bioengineering Co Ltd Huatai Biopharm Inc. Jiangsu Auqi Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd. KD Pharma Group SA LYSI hf. Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (NISSUI) OLVEA Omega Solutions (Olvea Group) Omega Protein Corporation Orkla ASA POLARIS Qualitas Health Inc. dba iwi Seven Seas Ltd Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co Ltd Solutex GC, S.L. Stepan Company Tasa Omega SA Thai Union Group PCL Wiley Companies
KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
- Icelandirect Partners with Rbionutrix Innovaoleo Unveils New Product Omega 3 Star GC Rieber Vivo Mega to Unveil VivoSense and VivoTech at Expo West 2025 Wiley Companies Re-launches AlaskOmega Omega-7 at Natural Products Expo West 2025 GC Rieber VivoMega Launches new Algae 1060 TG Premium Arctic Biosciences and Kotler Establish Joint Venture to Target China and other SE Asian markets Revolutionary Boost in Sustainable Omega-3 Production from Algae Xinhua Pharmaceutical to Acquire NovoSana Taicang
