Locus FS Announces Executive Appointments And Strategic Market Focus

Biotechnology company strengthens market position with new board and sharper commercial focus in oil & gas, mining, agriculture and industrial/CPG

SOLON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS), a biotechnology company delivering microbial and glycolipid-based performance additives, unveiled a new leadership vision and commercial strategy focused on performance-driven growth in four key markets. With a seasoned CEO and newly appointed board of directors, the company is focusing on its core strengths and accelerating growth across oil & gas, mining, agriculture and industrial/consumer packaged goods (CPG). The renewed focus positions Locus FS to scale its technologies and capitalize on proven market success and growing demand for bio-based solutions.Locus FS develops high-performance formulary intermediates based on its glycolipid biosurfactants and proprietary microbial strains-two powerful classes of bio-based functional ingredients. Through optimized strain selection and precision fermentation, the biotechnology company formulates ingredients designed to exceed the performance and sustainability of traditional chemistries across global industries.“The revamps mark a new chapter for Locus FS, which now combines experienced leadership with ongoing investment and a sharpened commercial strategy,” said John Uhran, newly appointed CEO of Locus FS.“With the right financial foundation and team, we're focused on scaling what we do best: delivering performance-driven, bio-based solutions that help our customers overcome tough formulation challenges and grow their business.”A Strategic Shift Toward Depth Over Breadth in Four Global MarketsLocus FS has sharpened its focus to prioritize depth in four strategic markets where its proprietary biomanufacturing technology and microbial expertise can deliver the greatest impact:-Oil & Gas: Enhancing recovery, remediation and efficiency-Mining: Boosting metal and mineral recovery with less waste-Agriculture: Increasing crop yields, ROI and sustainability with biologicals-Industrial & CPG: Powering next-gen formulations with glycolipid biosurfactantsWith proven results and end-to-end biomanufacturing capabilities, Locus FS is helping customers in these sectors enhance outdated chemistries with smarter, higher-performing alternatives. The bio-enhanced solutions offer superior functionality, rapid adoption and a competitive edge.New, Experienced Leadership to Accelerate GrowthTo guide its next phase of growth, Locus FS also introduced a new leadership structure, including a fresh board of directors and experienced CEO:-John Uhran – Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Member: John brings over 25 years of leadership experience in the chemicals and manufacturing industries, including senior roles at Lubrizol. He has a proven track record of driving innovation, building strategic partnerships and leading transformational growth initiatives. At Lubrizol, he launched a $50 million business with 30% returns, executed operational improvements that doubled efficiency and led M&A strategies that created new divisions. John's expertise in strategy, sustainability and business development positions him to lead Locus FS through its next phase of biomanufacturing leadership.-Paul Warburg – Chairman of the Board: Paul is a seasoned executive with decades of experience guiding early-stage and high-growth companies, particularly in specialty chemicals. He previously served as President & CEO of Xenon arc, where he led a more than tenfold growth and successful exit. He currently advises several institutionally backed companies and serves as Chief Strategy Officer of an AI infrastructure firm. Paul brings deep experience in strategic planning, M&A and corporate leadership across private and public sectors.-Richard (Rick) Eno – Board Member: Rick is a veteran CEO and board member with over three decades of leadership in energy, chemicals and biotechnology. He previously served as CEO of BioAmber and Metabolix, both publicly traded companies focused on sustainable materials. Rick has also held senior consulting roles and engineering positions at Chevron, and served on multiple boards supporting innovation in bioplastics, sustainability and circular economy strategies. He holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering, an MBA and is a CFA charterholder.-Hans-Josef Ritzert – Board Member: Hans-Josef is a global senior executive with extensive P&L responsibility in the specialty chemical industry. He spent three decades with Evonik and its predecessors, including roles as President of Greater China and Member of the Board of Management overseeing multibillion-euro business units. His expertise spans M&A, restructuring, and growth strategy implementation across personal care, healthcare and industrial materials. Hans-Josef also serves on multiple supervisory boards, offering deep global insight and leadership.-Alex Zyngier – Board Member: Alex is the Founder and Managing Director of Batuta Capital Advisors and an experienced investor, strategist, and director across public and private markets. With a background in McKinsey, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, Alex specializes in distressed assets, turnarounds and strategic advisory. He currently serves on several boards, including COFINA, Atari, EVO Transportation and SlamCorp. He has led complex transactions in finance, gaming, chemicals and infrastructure. Alex holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and a degree in Chemical Engineering.The new Locus FS board brings deep expertise in biotechnology, specialty chemicals, startup scaling and financial stewardship. Their long-term commitment reflects a shared belief in the market potential of Locus FS' platform technologies.“This revitalization is about leveling up,” said Paul Warburg, Chairman of the Board.“Locus has the financial strength, operational focus and leadership alignment to scale responsibly and sustainably. This is a reenergized company-purpose-built for impact. The Locus FS of today is engineered for performance and being scaled for the long run.”Looking Ahead: The Future of Biobased AdditivesWith commercial-ready solutions, advanced R&D and biomanufacturing capabilities across key geographies, Locus FS is positioned to meet the growing demand for high-performance alternatives to traditional chemistry.Details about the company's capabilities, market focus and new executive team can be found on its newly redesigned website. Visit Locusfs to learn more.###About Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS)Locus Fermentation Solutions (Locus FS) is a USA-based biotechnology company delivering high-performance specialty chemical formulations enhanced with novel glycolipids. Built on deep microbial expertise, the company develops bio-based additives that act as powerful formulation amplifiers-pushing performance beyond the limits of traditional chemistry across industrial, CPG, energy, mining and agricultural applications. With a proprietary biomanufacturing platform and a science-first approach, Locus FS helps customers solve complex formulation challenges and accelerate the transition to smarter, more sustainable solutions. For more information, visit Locusfs.

Teresa DeJohn

Locus Fermentation Solutions

+1 440-561-0800 ext. 117

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.