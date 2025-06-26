403
Synchrony India Ranked #2 Among India's Best Companies To Work Fortm 2025 By Great Place To Work® India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, June 26, 2025 – Synchrony is a leading consumer financial services company providing customers with innovative savings and premium credit solutions. Synchrony has been ranked #2 among India's Best Companies to Work ForTM 2025 by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. This prestigious recognition, revealed at the awards ceremony on June 25, 2025, solidifies Synchrony's standing as a top employer of choice in India, underscoring its ongoing commitment to creating a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture that champions innovation, flexibility, and employee well-being.
“Being recognized among India's Best Companies by Great Place to Work® India holds deep significance for us because it reflects the profound trust our people place in us every day,” said Rachana Bahadur, Senior Vice President, Country Head – India, at Synchrony.“We've built a workplace where active listening, driving responsible innovation, and empowering our people to deliver work that matters are top priorities. We champion our employees' development and ensure we invest in their success. This recognition is a celebration of the camaraderie and exceptional culture we've created together at Synchrony.”
Synchrony India: A Culture of Empowerment, Growth, and Flexibility
Synchrony India has over 5600+ employees and in the last 10 years evolved from being a customer facing, operations hub to one of global delivery excellence driving strategic platform goals through deep functional skills in Performance Marketing, Analytics, Credit, Risk, Internal Audit, Technology and operations, Finance, HR, and Legal. Synchrony India continually embodies the company's global values, all while developing the aspirations and potential of its local talent. This foundation rests on active listening and an innovative, people-centered approach. Employees are empowered to drive innovation and transformational change through platforms like Innovation Stations, Hackathons, and digital skilling bootcamps. These, along with a comprehensive suite of learning and development programs, provide extensive opportunities for continuous growth, equipping employees for future success.
Synchrony's 'Way of Working' model has truly redefined the traditional work experience. The organization is committed to workplace flexibility and choice because they believe that the best work is done when employees can thrive both personally and professionally. Associates and teams can choose to work remotely anchored to one of their virtual hubs or in their Hyderabad hub. In both environments, employees experience a people-first culture that drives growth, business, clients and their communities. Complementing this is an active engagement approach that is consistently redefined through Regional Engagement Hubs across India, which offer (both in-person and virtual) 'Connection Days' and leadership roundtables. The 'Ask Us Anything' sessions further ensure transparent leadership and meaningful dialogue, all designed to blend the power of in-person connections with ultimate flexibility.
Award-winning progressive well-being benefits which include inclusive medical coverage and comprehensive paid parental leave, ensure holistic employee support across money, health, career, and life. Employees and their dependents also have access to broad mental health support, including inclusive group medical insurance plans that covers cognitive behavioral therapy and psychological counselling, and free consultations providing confidential guidance through employee assistance program (EAP).
“Cultivating an inclusive and empowering work environment for our people enables us to be the best at what we do,” added Gaurav Sehgal, Senior Vice President – Human Resources – Asia, at Synchrony.“Achieving this recognition is truly the collective work of every single employee. With their support, we're able to create a high-performing workplace that drives continuous improvement and evolution. Every voice is heard and valued here, and together, we are passionately building the future of work.”
Applauding Synchrony India, Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work India said,“As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands. In partnership with The Economic Times, we are proud to recognize the Top 100 organisations as India's Best Companies To Work For 2025.
I would like to congratulate Synchrony for accomplishing this milestone . Getting recognized among“India's Best Companies To Work For 2025” is a testament to what's possible when trust is nurtured, employees feel heard, and everyone feels they belong. We invite every leader to join us on this journey of becoming great.”
About Synchrony:
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company at the heart of American commerce and opportunity. From health to home, auto to retail, our Synchrony products have been serving the needs of people and businesses in the U.S. for nearly 100 years. We provide responsible access to credit and banking products to support healthier financial lives for tens of millions of people, enabling them to access the things that matter to them.
