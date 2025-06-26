403
Puja Curtains Go Up With KHUTI PUJA At Mohammad Ali Park
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 26th June, 2025: Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park heralded the autumnal ritual with the Khuti Puja today to mark the start of Durga puja proceedings this year located at Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja, near MG Metro station. Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park is one of the eye catcher puja of the city for its innovative concept and celebration style. This Puja is particularly famous for its unique style of pandals and also for the social work which the committee carries out throughout the year.
Speaking to the media, Mr. Surendra Kr Sharma, General Secretary of Md. Ali Park Durga Puja said, "As we embark on our 57th year, Khuti Puja marks not just the beginning of festivities but the continuation of a legacy built on devotion, creativity, and unity. Every year, we aim to bring something new while staying rooted in our tradition. This year, too, our team is committed to delivering a celebration that will inspire awe and togetherness. We invite everyone to witness the magic we are creating at Mohammad Ali Park."
About Youth Association of Md. Ali Park: One of the most popular Durga Pujas of Central Kolkata that one must visit is the Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja that is held every year and showcases magnificent architecture. The Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja Samity has won several awards in different categories and hence it is also considered as one of the prestigious Durga Puja in Kolkata which is organized by the Youth Association established in 1969. This is one of the most prestigious clubs of North & Central Kolkata.
