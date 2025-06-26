Lower House Speaker Congratulates King, Crown Prince On New Hijri Year

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 26 (Petra)-- On behalf of of the Lower House, Speaker Ahmad Safadi congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on the New Hijri Year.Safadi conveyed his heartfelt prayers and well wishes for God Almighty to safeguard Jordan and our beloved people. The Prophet of Mercy and Guidance spread the message of truth to everyone, and he emphasized that this anniversary instills in our souls the highest ideals of patience and defense of that message.Safadi recalled the wonderful and fragrant life of the noble Prophet, who gave the best examples of patience, sacrifice, and steadfastness throughout his blessed migration, on this occasion, which is honored with the sons of our Islamic nation.