Kanagana Ranaut Makes 'Hinduism' Jab At Zohran Mamdani: 'Sounds More Pakistani Than Indian'
Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor.
Mamdani, the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and author Mehmood Mamdani, sounds 'more Pakistani than Indian', Kangana Ranaut quipped on X.
“His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers, Padmashri, a beloved and celebrated daughter born and raised in great Bharat based in New York. She married Mehmood Mamdani (Gujarati origin), a celebrated author, and obviously son is named Zohran,” she wrote.
The BJP MP claimed that the mayoral candidate was 'ready to wipe out Hinduism'.
“He sounds more Pakistani than Indian... whatever happened to his Hindu identity or bloodline and now he is ready to wipe out Hinduism, wow!!” Kangana Ranaut said.
“It's the same story everywhere. On a different note, met Mira ji on a couple of occasions--congratulations to the parents. #ZohranMamdani,” she added.Congress leader echoes Kangana
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Thursday also echoed his political rival's sentiment, saying that Zohran Mamdani was acting as“Pakistan's PR team”.
“When Zohran Mamdani opens his mouth, Pakistan's PR team takes the day off. India doesn't need enemies with 'allies' like him shouting fiction from New York,” the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said in a post on X.Also Read | How Zohran Mamdani beat Andrew Cuomo Who is Zohran Mamdani?
Born in Uganda and raised in the US, Zohran Mamdani has positioned himself to be New York City's first Muslim and Indian-origin mayor. Son of Mira Nair and Ugandan author Memboob Mamdani, the lawmaker has made history as the first South Asian man and only the third Muslim elected to the New York State Assembly.
Mamdani's political campaign puts focus on progressive reforms, including rent freezes, universal childcare, free public transportation, and tax reforms targeting the wealthy.Also Read | Trump blasts Zohran Mamdani, calls him a '100% Communist lunatic' Also Read | 'We made history': Mamdani declares victory in NYC's Democratic mayoral primary
Before running as the mayor of New York City , he was best known legislatively for championing a pilot programme offering free city buses.
Mamdani's political strategy has received support from prominent progressive voices, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Bernie Sanders, and the New York Working Families Party.
