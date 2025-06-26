Cong MP Manickam Tagore's 'Birds Of Prey' Jibe At Shashi Tharoor 'Hawks, Vultures, And Eagles Are Always Hunting'
Tagore, a Lok Sabha MP from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, used the 'bird' analogy to take a shot at Tharoor, a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram .Also Read | Country first for us, Modi first for some: Kharge on Tharoor
“Don't ask permission to fly. Birds don't need clearance to rise...But in today even a free bird must watch the skies-hawks, vultures, and 'eagles' are always hunting,” Tagore wrote in a post on X.
Tagore's post came a day after Tharoor shared a popular motivational message about birds and their ability to fly, emphasising self-belief and the pursuit of dreams without limitations.'The wings are yours'
“Don't ask permission to fly...the wings are yours. And the sky belongs to no one,” read the post on a poster accompanying a bird, " Tharoor said in a cryptic post often used by many to suggest that individuals possess the potential and freedom to achieve their goals without seeking approval from others.
Tharoor's post came soon after Mallikarjun Kharge spoke about him and his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.Also Read | Shashi Tharoor shreds Pakistan in fluent French-Watch Congress MP's viral speech
“Freedom isn't free, especially when the predators wear patriotism as feathers,” Tagore said in his post on June 26.Congress puts the nation first: Kharge
Kharge, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, said Tharoor was a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) due to his good language (English) skills. Responding to Tharoor's recent praise of PM Modi, Kharge said that while the Congress puts the nation first, for some, it's Modi first.
Tharoor's praise for Modi has not gone down well with Congress leadership. In an article published inThe Hinduearlier this week, Congress MP Tharoor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi' s energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remain a 'prime asset' for India on the global stage but deserve greater backing. Tharoor said the diplomatic outreach following "Operation Sindoor" was a moment of national resolve and effective communication.
The article was shared by the Prime Minister's Office on its social media handle too.Tharoor's praise for PM Modi
Tharoor's praise for the prime minister comes at a time when the Congress has been consistently attacking the Modi government over its foreign policy.Freedom isn't free, especially when the predators wear patriotism as feathers.
After India launched Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Tharoor has been making comments on the India-Pakistan conflict and the diplomatic outreach that are at variance with the stand of the Congress.
Tharoor took the India case post Operation Sindoor in foreign countries while heading an all-party delegation that returned earlier this month.Key Takeaways
- Political loyalty and individual expression can lead to conflicts within parties. Metaphors and analogies in political discourse can significantly enhance the impact of messages. Public figures must navigate their expressions carefully to avoid backlash from party leadership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment