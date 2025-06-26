Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bengaluru: Drunk Man Jumps From 70-Foot Tree Near Police Office After Being Denied Cigarette

Bengaluru: Drunk Man Jumps From 70-Foot Tree Near Police Office After Being Denied Cigarette


2025-06-26 07:04:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bengaluru: A man under the influence of alcohol climbed a 70-foot tree behind the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office, located in the MBC Apartment compound, and later jumped from a height of 50 feet after demanding a cigarette. Despite police efforts to catch him with a tarpaulin, he sustained serious hip injuries from the fall.

Man climbs tree near police office, demands cigarette 

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, drawing a crowd of shocked onlookers. Witnesses said the man climbed the tree while shouting and demanding a cigarette. Security personnel from the apartment complex immediately alerted the police.

Police tried to talk him down; man jumped from 50 feet 

Police officers rushed to the scene and attempted to persuade the man to come down safely. Instead, he climbed higher and ignored their requests. When the officers warned that force might be used, the man became frightened, dangled briefly from a branch, and then jumped from approximately 50 feet.

Attempt to catch him with tarpaulin fails 

The officers had deployed a tarpaulin in an attempt to break his fall. However, the measure was unsuccessful, and the man landed heavily, sustaining a fractured hip. He was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigation underway, identity still unknown 

The man's identity and background are yet to be confirmed. Initial assessments indicate that he was under the influence at the time of the incident. A police investigation is currently underway.

MENAFN26062025007385015968ID1109726851

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search