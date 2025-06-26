Bengaluru: Drunk Man Jumps From 70-Foot Tree Near Police Office After Being Denied Cigarette

Bengaluru: A man under the influence of alcohol climbed a 70-foot tree behind the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office, located in the MBC Apartment compound, and later jumped from a height of 50 feet after demanding a cigarette. Despite police efforts to catch him with a tarpaulin, he sustained serious hip injuries from the fall.

Man climbs tree near police office, demands cigarette

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, drawing a crowd of shocked onlookers. Witnesses said the man climbed the tree while shouting and demanding a cigarette. Security personnel from the apartment complex immediately alerted the police.

Police tried to talk him down; man jumped from 50 feet

Police officers rushed to the scene and attempted to persuade the man to come down safely. Instead, he climbed higher and ignored their requests. When the officers warned that force might be used, the man became frightened, dangled briefly from a branch, and then jumped from approximately 50 feet.

Attempt to catch him with tarpaulin fails

The officers had deployed a tarpaulin in an attempt to break his fall. However, the measure was unsuccessful, and the man landed heavily, sustaining a fractured hip. He was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigation underway, identity still unknown

The man's identity and background are yet to be confirmed. Initial assessments indicate that he was under the influence at the time of the incident. A police investigation is currently underway.