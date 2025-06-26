Club World Cup: Messi's Journey With And Against PSG Adds Weight To Inter Miami's Toughest Test

Miami: In a fixture charged with history, Lionel Messi is set to face Paris Saint-Germain-his former club-in the Club World Cup, as Inter Miami prepares for its biggest challenge since his arrival in 2023. The matchup marks another chapter in Messi's storied career and we can expect more footballing drama from arguably the greatest footballer ever.

This encounter will not only pit Messi against many of his former teammates, but also revive memories of the Argentine maestro's unforgettable battles against PSG during his Barcelona days, and his two-year stint in Paris.

Messi vs PSG

Before joining PSG in 2021, Messi repeatedly crossed paths with them as a Barcelona icon, often delivering decisive blows in some of the Champions League's most unforgettable moments. He registered four wins, three draws, and three defeats, scoring six goals and assisting once.

Perhaps most memorable among these was the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League Round of 16, where Barcelona staged the iconic 6-1 comeback after a 4-0 first-leg defeat. While Messi scored just once in that second-leg miracle, his presence and influence were pivotal.

He also netted a brace against PSG in a 2012 Champions League group stage, helping Barcelona edge through on away goals. His most recent goal against PSG came in another Champions League clash-a thunderous strike from outside the box and Parisian goalkeeper Keylor Navas couldn't stop that.

Messi at PSG

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021 after an emotional exit from Barcelona, signing a two-year deal. His stint in France was filled with moments of magic, but also criticism over his adaptation and the club's Champions League shortcomings. Though he helped the team secure back-to-back Ligue 1 titles, his time in Paris was marked by an uneasy mix of success and scrutiny. His contribution was still impressive as he had 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 appearances.

Tensions with sections of the fanbase also marred his final months in Paris.

Reunion in the Club World Cup

Now, with Inter Miami, Messi is at the heart of a growing football revolution in the United States. His move brought unprecedented attention to Major League Soccer, and his leadership has propelled the club to continental success, earning them a place in the FIFA Club World Cup.

While Messi left Paris under mixed sentiments, Messi remains respected by many in the club and city. PSG are heavy favourites and had incredible success under Luis Enrique, which includes winning the Champions League for the first time in their history. However, Messi is a player, maybe the only one, who can change any match single-handedly and do the impossible for Inter Miami.

Legacy

At 38, Messi may be approaching the twilight of his playing days, but his competitive fire burns bright. The chance to lead a relatively young Inter Miami side past global heavyweights like PSG offers another opportunity to further showcase his already cemented legacy as a transcendent figure-not just in European football, but now in the expanding landscape of American soccer.

A goal, a pass, or even just a quiet masterclass from Messi could yet again script another unforgettable night in football's history books.