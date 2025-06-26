OTC Markets Group Welcomes Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: SCZ; OTCQX: SCZMF), which engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“SCZMF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Executive Chairman and CEO, Arturo Préstamo, commented:“Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market is an important milestone for Santacruz Silver and a reflection of our continued commitment to transparency, operational excellence, and disciplined growth. This achievement strengthens our visibility and accessibility among U.S. investors as we advance our strategy to grow a leading silver and base metals producer in Latin America.”

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz Silver is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties across Latin America. In Bolivia, the Company operates the Bolivar, Porco, and Caballo Blanco mining complexes, with Caballo Blanco comprising the Tres Amigos and Colquechaquita mines. The Reserva mine, whose production is provided to the San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business, is also located in Bolivia. Additionally, the Company oversees the Soracaya exploration project. In Mexico, Santacruz operates the Zimapán mine.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATSTM are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, ...