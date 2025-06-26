Altimmune Announces Positive Topline Results From The IMPACT Phase 2B Trial Of Pemvidutide In The Treatment Of MASH
| Primary Endpoint
(ITT analyses)
| Placebo
(N=85)
| Pemvidutide
1.2 mg
(N=42)
| Pemvidutide
1.8 mg
(N=85)
| MASH resolution without worsening of
fibrosis (%; LSM, Chi-Square Test)
|19.1
|59.1****
|52.1****
| Fibrosis improvement without
worsening of MASH (%; LSM, Chi-
Square Test)
|25.9
|31.8
|34.5
**** p< 0.0001 vs. placebo; LSM, least squares mean
|Secondary Endpoints
| Placebo
(N=85)
| Pemvidutide
1.2 mg
(N=42)
| Pemvidutide
1.8 mg
(N=85)
| Proportion of participants achieving
the composite of both MASH
resolution and improvement of liver
fibrosis at 24 weeks (%; LSM, Chi-
Square Test)
|13.5
|25.8
|24.1
| Relative change in body weight at 24
weeks (%; LSM, MMRM)
|-1.0
|-5.0***
|-6.2***
*** p< 0.001 vs. placebo; LSM, least square mean; MMRM, mixed model for repeated measures
|Other Secondary Endpoints
|Placebo
| Pemvidutide
1.2 mg
| Pemvidutide
1.8 mg
| Relative reduction in liver fat content
by MRI-PDFF (%; LSM, ANCOVA)
| 16.2
N=75
| 58.0***
N=40
| 62.8***
N=79
| Absolute change in alanine
aminotransferase (ALT) (IU/L; LSM,
MMRM)
| -34.6***
N=42
| -34.4***
N=85
| Absolute change in Enhanced Liver
Fibrosis (ELF) score (LSM, ANCOVA)
| 0.03
N=73
| -0.6***
N=40
| -0.5***
N=76
| Absolute change in Vibration-
Controlled Transient Elastography
(VCTE) (kPa; LSM, ANCOVA)
| -3.3**
N=38
| -2.0*
N=78
| Proportion of participants with
reduction of > 0.5 ELF + 25% VCTE, (%;
CMH)
| 5.9
N=85
* p< 0.05, ** p< 0.005, *** p< 0.001 vs. placebo (ANCOVA or MMRM)
† p< 0.05, †††† p< 0.0001 vs. placebo; LSM, least square mean; CMH, Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel; ANCOVA, analysis of co-variance
| AI-based Fibrosis Analysis (ITT
analyses)
| Placebo
(N=85)
| 1.2 mg
(N=42)
| 1.8 mg
(N=85)
| Proportion of participants with a 30%
reduction (%; CMH)
|21.2
| Proportion of participants with a 40%
reduction (%; CMH)
|17.6
|31.0
| Proportion of participants with a 50%
reduction (%; CMH)
|12.9
|19.0
| Proportion of participants with a 60%
reduction (%; CMH)
|8.2
|11.9
† p< 0.05, ††† p< 0.001 vs. placebo; CMH, Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel
|Adverse Events (AEs)
| Placebo
(N=85)
| 1.2 mg
(N=42)
| 1.8 mg
(N=85)
|Serious AEs, n (%)
|3 (3.5)
|1 (2.4)
|3 (3.5)
|Serious AEs related to study med, n (%)
|0 (0.0)
|0 (0.0)
|0 (0.0)
|Severe AEs, n (%)
|2 (2.4)
|1 (2.4)
|4 (4.7)
| AEs leading to treatment
discontinuation, n (%)
|2 (2.4)
|0 (0.0)
|1 (1.2)
|AEs of Special Interest, n (%)
|0 (0.0)
|0 (0.0)
|0 (0.0)
Conference Call and Webcast
Altimmune will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 8:30 am ET to review the Topline IMPACT data. In addition to remarks from Altimmune management, the call will include a discussion of the data and its implications with IMPACT Principal Investigator, Mazen Noureddin, M.D., MHSc.
The event will be available via the Events section of the Altimmune website.
About the IMPACT Study
The IMPACT (NCT05989711 ) trial enrolled 212 participants with biopsy-confirmed MASH and fibrosis stages F2/F3 with and without diabetes randomized 1:2:2 to receive either weekly subcutaneous pemvidutide at 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg doses or placebo for 24 weeks. Key efficacy endpoints were MASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis, or fibrosis improvement without worsening of MASH at 24 weeks. Secondary endpoints included weight loss and non-invasive tests of fibrosis. Participants will receive a total of 48 weeks of treatment, and a final readout is anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025.
About Pemvidutide
Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based 1:1 GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of MASH, obesity, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Alcohol-associated Liver Disease (ALD). Activation of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors is believed to mimic the complementary effects of diet and exercise on weight loss, with GLP-1 suppressing appetite and glucagon increasing energy expenditure. Glucagon is also recognized as having direct effects on hepatic fat metabolism, which is believed to lead to rapid reductions in levels of liver fat and serum lipids. In clinical trials to date, once-weekly pemvidutide has demonstrated statistically significant MASH resolution and positive trends in liver fibrosis improvement, compelling weight loss with class-leading lean mass preservation, and robust reductions in liver fat content, triglycerides, LDL cholesterol and blood pressure. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH. Pemvidutide completed the MOMENTUM Phase 2 obesity trial in 2024 and is being studied in the ongoing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. IND applications in AUD and ALD have received FDA clearance, with a Phase 2 trial in AUD underway and a Phase 2 trial in ALD scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2025.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company's lead program is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of MASH, obesity, AUD and ALD. For more information, please visit .
Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn
Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter
Forward-Looking Statement
Any statements made in this press release related to the development or commercialization of product candidates and other business and financial matters, including without limitation, trial results and data, including the results of the IMPACT Phase 2b Trial and statements relating to fibrosis improvement and the achievement of statistical significance on the fibrosis improvement endpoint, the timing of key milestones for the Company's clinical assets, future plans or expectations for pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH, and the prospects for receiving regulatory approval or commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Altimmune, Inc. may identify forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to: delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, access to clinical sites, enrollment, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy; the reliability of the results of studies relating to human safety and possible adverse effects resulting from the administration of the Company's product candidates; the Company's ability to manufacture clinical trial materials on the timelines anticipated; and the success of future product advancements, including the success of future clinical trials. Further information on the factors and risks that could affect the Company's business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are available at .
