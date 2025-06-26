TRVI STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation Of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) And Encourages Long-Term Investors To Contact The Firm
Click here for additional information:
The investigation seeks to determine whether Trevi and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to investors in connection with recent corporate actions.
Trevi shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit .
CONTACT:
KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
(... )
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
(... )
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
Legal Disclaimer:
