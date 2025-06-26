INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Reddit Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp, LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of Reddit investors.

Reddit Inc is a social media platform that functions as a forum where users share news and engage in discourse on various topics. On May 21, 2025, Wall Street analyst Baird, led by Colin Sebastian, publicly expressed concerns over Reddit's future growth, specifically citing the impact of Google's expanded AI capabilities. A complaint filed on June 18th 2025, claims that Reddit knew Google's AI-powered search was allowing users to find answers without visiting the platform, yet downplayed the effect this had on its user growth and advertising revenue. In response to this news, Reddit stock has dropped by 9%.

