INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Reddit Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses To Contact The Firm

Reddit Inc is a social media platform that functions as a forum where users share news and engage in discourse on various topics. On May 21, 2025, Wall Street analyst Baird, led by Colin Sebastian, publicly expressed concerns over Reddit's future growth, specifically citing the impact of Google's expanded AI capabilities. A complaint filed on June 18th 2025, claims that Reddit knew Google's AI-powered search was allowing users to find answers without visiting the platform, yet downplayed the effect this had on its user growth and advertising revenue. In response to this news, Reddit stock has dropped by 9%.
Why Girard Sharp?
Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country's largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.
