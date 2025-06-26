Biophotonics Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Biophotonics Market - The non-medical application segment witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Biophotonics Market By End User (Medical Diagnostics, Medical Therapeutics, Tests & Components, and Nonmedical Application) and Application (See-through Imaging, Inside Imaging, Spectro Molecular, Surface Imaging, Microscopy, Light Therapy, Analytical Sensing, and Biosensors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global biophotonics industry generated $52.17 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $133.90 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report:Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesThe emergence of nanotechnology, R&D activities in the field of optics, and surge in use of biophotonic devices for medical & nonmedical purposes drive the growth of the global biophotonics market. However, high cost of equipment restrains the market growth. Contrarily, the use of biophotonics in non-medical sectors is expected to present opportunities for the market.The Medical Diagnostics Segment to Maintain its Dominant Share during the forecast periodBased on end use, the medical diagnostics segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global biophotonics market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements in the field of diagnostics, rise in incidences of chronic diseases, and surge in awareness about healthcare. However, the non-medical segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in use in life science, agriculture, environmental science, and microscopy.Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @The Analytics Sensing Segment to continue its Lead Position Throughout the Forecast PeriodBased on application, the analytics sensing segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global biophotonics market, and is projected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the widespread usage of this application. However, the microscopy segment is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to high-throughput techniques and the digitization of microscopes.North America to Maintain its Leadership Status by 2030Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global biophotonics market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. This is due to increased use in the medical sector for therapy and non-medical applications. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements and development of new products by leading market players in the region.Leading Market PlayersThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Oxford TechnologiesCarl Zeiss AGBecton Dickinson and CompanyGlenbrook Technologies Inc.Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.Lumenis Ltd.Olympus CorporationPerkinElmer Inc.Zenalux Biomedical Inc.LIMITED-TIME OFFER – Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @Trending Reports:Small Cell Power Amplifier MarketDigital Power Management Multichannel IC MarketPower Line Communication System Market

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ + 1800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.