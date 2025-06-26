Democratic Republic Of Congo's (DRC) Minister Of Hydraulic Resources, Electricity Joins African Mining Week

Teddy Lwamba, Minister of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has confirmed his participation as a speaker at African Mining Week (AMW), taking place from October 1–3, 2025, in Cape Town under the theme, From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa's Mineral Wealth.

Minister Lwamba will join the panel, Powering Africa's Mining Operations with Renewables, highlighting the DRC's efforts to integrate renewable energy and modern infrastructure into its mining value chain.

AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting ... .

The event provides a strategic platform for Minister Lwamba to emphasize growing collaboration between the mining and power sectors, aimed at unlocking the DRC's estimated $24 trillion in untapped mineral wealth. The DRC is currently the world's leading cobalt producer, accounting for over 70% of global supply, and Africa's largest copper producer.

In June 2025, the DRC began construction of the 64 MW Katende Hydroelectric Power Plant ( ), set to power key mining areas including Kananga, Bunkonde, Tshimbulu and Mbuji-Mayi. In partnership with the African Development Bank's Mission 300 energy access initiative, the DRC aims to triple GDP by expanding electricity access for residential, industrial, and mining users. Through the $340 million Moyi Power Metro-Grids project ( ), the government will also deliver reliable electricity to over one million people and businesses in Bumba, Isiro and Gemena.

Further advancing the country's energy ecosystem, a $634 million government-backed program ( ) – supported by the World Bank and Green Climate Fund – was launched in March 2025 to expand generation capacity and rehabilitate transmission networks across 14 towns.

Under Minister Lwamba's leadership, the Ministry has also fostered an enabling environment for private investment. Canadian mining firm Ivanhoe Mines ( ) has committed $200 million to stabilize the southern DRC grid, while mining firms including CMOC and ERG are investing in dedicated on-site generation and transmission infrastructure.

AMW 2025 presents a timely opportunity for Minister Lwamba to engage with key energy and mining stakeholders and forge new partnerships to scale up infrastructure and drive sectoral growth. His participation also reinforces the DRC's commitment to sustainable resource development and regional energy cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.