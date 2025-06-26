China's Tiny Mosquito-Like Drone May Sneak Into Homes For 'Special Missions'

MENAFN - Live Mint) China has unveiled a miniature drone that closely resembles a mosquito, raising global concerns about its potential use in surveillance and harmful missions. According to report by The Sun, the tiny device has two yellow, leaf-like wings, a slim black body, and three thin legs. A video released by state media over the weekend shows scientists presenting the insect-shaped robot, which they say is designed for a mix of "military and civilian activities".

Defence researcher Timothy Heath warned that such drones could also fall into the wrong hands. He cautioned that "criminals could... steal personal information, like passwords" using these devices.

Futurist Tracey Follows, who previously worked with Google, added to the concerns, suggesting that the drones could potentially be armed with dangerous materials.“It's possible they might carry deadly viruses or other harmful materials,” she said. Follows also raised the alarm that the devices may one day operate autonomously,“without needing human control”.

Spying and Hacking Fears

Security experts have flagged serious risks linked to the mosquito drone. They say the machine could be used to eavesdrop on private conversations, track individuals, or harvest sensitive data. There are also concerns that such technology could be misused by criminals for hacking or spying.

'Black Mirror'

The drone has drawn comparisons to an episode of the popular sci-fi series Black Mirror. In the episode titled Hated in the Nation, robotic bees created for pollination are hijacked and turned into deadly weapons.

While it may appear harmless, experts warn that this small flying machine could become one of the most threatening technologies buzzing through modern homes.