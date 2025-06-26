China's Tiny Mosquito-Like Drone May Sneak Into Homes For 'Special Missions'
Defence researcher Timothy Heath warned that such drones could also fall into the wrong hands. He cautioned that "criminals could... steal personal information, like passwords" using these devices.
Futurist Tracey Follows, who previously worked with Google, added to the concerns, suggesting that the drones could potentially be armed with dangerous materials.“It's possible they might carry deadly viruses or other harmful materials,” she said. Follows also raised the alarm that the devices may one day operate autonomously,“without needing human control”.Spying and Hacking Fears
Security experts have flagged serious risks linked to the mosquito drone. They say the machine could be used to eavesdrop on private conversations, track individuals, or harvest sensitive data. There are also concerns that such technology could be misused by criminals for hacking or spying.'Black Mirror'
The drone has drawn comparisons to an episode of the popular sci-fi series Black Mirror. In the episode titled Hated in the Nation, robotic bees created for pollination are hijacked and turned into deadly weapons.
While it may appear harmless, experts warn that this small flying machine could become one of the most threatening technologies buzzing through modern homes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment