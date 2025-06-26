Flight Anxiety Rising In India After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

A retired Indian Air Force officer, Dinesh K., is witnessing a sharp rise in people seeking therapy for flight anxiety at his clinic in Bangalore. His specialized program, priced at about $500, has grown increasingly popular in the aftermath of a deadly crash.

Dinesh noted that most clients reach out via WhatsApp, reporting stress and loss of confidence after the tragic Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which claimed 260 lives.

At his center, Dinesh offers exposure therapy using Boeing and Cessna flight simulators. This hands-on experience is designed to help fearful passengers recognize that turbulence and engine noises are part of normal flight.

Some travelers are becoming extremely cautious about their choices of airlines and aircraft types, while others are too scared to travel at all. Mental health experts say videos of the crash, widely shared online, triggered a surge in fear across India.

The Travel Agents Association of India noted that flight bookings dropped 15–20% after the crash, and around 30–40% of existing tickets were canceled, further indicating the scale of public anxiety.

The June 12 crash in Ahmedabad involved a Boeing 787-8 and was one of India's deadliest aviation accidents in recent years. Investigators continue to probe its cause, but the devastating impact on public confidence in air travel is evident.

Such crashes highlight ongoing safety and mental health challenges for the aviation industry. Psychologists report that repeated viewing of crash footage can worsen trauma and contribute to panic attacks among even experienced travelers.

With India's rapidly expanding domestic air travel market, airlines and regulators face the difficult task of reassuring passengers. Effective counseling, clear safety communication, and transparent investigation results are seen as key to rebuilding public trust and ensuring a stable recovery for the travel sector.

