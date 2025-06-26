US Missing The Point On China's Industrial Cyberespionage

MENAFN - Asia Times) The United States is attempting to decouple its economy from rivals such as China. Efforts toward this include policymakers raising tariffs on Chinese goods, blocking exports of advanced technology and offering subsidies to boost American manufacturing.

The goal is to reduce reliance on China for critical products, in the hope that this will also protect US intellectual property from theft. The idea that decoupling will help stem state-sponsored cyber-economic espionage has become a key justification for these measures.

For instance, then-US Trade Representative Katherine Tai framed the continuation of China-specific tariffs as serving the“statutory goal to stop [China's] harmful ... cyber intrusions and cyber theft.”

Early tariff rounds during the first Trump administration were likewise framed as forcing Beijing to confront“deeply entrenched” theft of US intellectual property.

This push to“onshore” key industries is driven by very real concerns. By some estimates, theft of US trade secrets, often through hacking – costs the American economy hundreds of billions of dollars per year. In that light, decoupling is a defensive economic shield – a way to keep vital technology out of an adversary's reach.

But will decoupling and cutting trade ties truly make America's innovations safer from prying eyes? I'm a political scientist who studies state-sponsored cyberespionage , and my research suggests that the answer is a definitive no. Indeed, it might actually have the opposite effect.

To understand why, it helps to look at what really drives state-sponsored hacking.