Capital Group Launches New U.S. Growth And U.S. Value Equity Etfs For Model Portfolio Builders, And First High Yield Bond ETF

The $66B ETF manager has grown its total suite of ETFs to 25 in the U.S., with registered investment advisors comprising a fifth of its overall ETF business

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Group, one of the world's largest and most experienced active investment managers, launched three new active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today. These include the firm's first focused U.S. growth and large value equity strategies, designed for financial professionals constructing model portfolios for their clients, as well as its first high yield bond ETF.

The three new ETFs are:



Capital Group US Large Value ETF (CGVV)

Capital Group US Large Growth ETF (CGGG) Capital Group High Yield Bond ETF (CGHY)

"With today's launch, we've introduced two new U.S. equity ETFs that provide highly focused growth and value exposures for model portfolio builders, powered by Capital's active, distinct investment approach including our deep research capabilities and multiple manager system. We've also brought our high yield (HY) investing capabilities into the ETF wrapper, drawing on our extensive experience managing more than $49B in HY assets1," said Scott Davis, Head of ETFs, Capital Group. "Following the launch of our ETF models earlier this year, this represents the next evolution of our ETF business in response to our clients' needs."

The launch of the three new strategies follows Capital crossing $66B in assets under management2, with approximately one-fifth of the overall business driven by sales to registered investment advisors (RIAs)3.

"We know RIAs are one of the biggest users of ETFs in the industry and are increasingly interested in active strategies," said Eric Grey, Senior Vice President, Head of Financial Conglomerate and RIA Distribution, Capital Group. "Our two new equity ETFs, CGGG and CGVV, are our solution to the clear need we've heard from RIAs and other financial professionals for U.S. growth and value-focused strategies they can use as asset allocators and builds on our growing offering for RIAs in recent years, including our online tools and resources hub, RIA Insider ."

Launched in 2020, the RIA Insider online platform provides access to curated insights and industry news, a community of peers and thought leaders, and specialized resources including portfolio analysis consultations and Marketing Lab, which allows RIAs to customize and share Capital's client-ready thought leadership articles with their clients, branded with the RIA's logo.

Capital Group now offers 25 ETFs in the U.S, and continues to be the fastest, organically grown suite of active ETFs in the market4, with over 6% market share of active ETFs.5 It also offers a line of all active Capital Group ETF model portfolios to help financial professionals and their clients pursue their long-term financial goals.

About Capital Group

Capital Group, home of American Funds, has been singularly focused on delivering superior results for long-term investors using high-conviction portfolios, rigorous research and individual accountability since 1931.

As of March 31, 2025, Capital Group manages approximately $2.8 trillion in equity and fixed income assets for millions of individuals and institutional investors around the world. Capital Group manages equity assets through three investment groups. These groups make investment and proxy voting decisions independently. Fixed income investment professionals provide fixed income research and investment management across the Capital organization; however, for securities with equity characteristics, they act solely on behalf of one of the three equity investment groups.

For more information, visit capitalgroup .

