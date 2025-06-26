QNA Announces Payment Security Summit In South Africa

Landmark event spotlights payment security as key to South Africa's digital trust and innovation agenda

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- QNA, in partnership with the PCI Security Standards Council and ISACA South Africa, is proud to announce the launch of the next destination, Payment Security Summit – South Africa (PSS-SA). This pioneering event will take place on 16th July 2025 at The Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg, under the theme:'Empowering Secure Transactions in the Digital Age.'PSS South Africa follows the tremendous success of the Payment Security Summits in Dubai, Riyadh and Mumbai. It is the first of its kind in South Africa, bringing together national and global stakeholders to address the growing complexity of securing digital payments in an increasingly interconnected economy. From mobile transactions and e-commerce to cross-border fintech and central bank digital currencies, PSS South Africa aims to build a secure and inclusive payment landscape that supports growth, innovation and consumer trust.“This summit is more than a gathering-it's a strategic initiative to shape the secure payment ecosystem of tomorrow,” said Nitin Bhatnagar, Regional Director of Middle East, India & South Asia, PCI Security Standards Council.“By uniting top-tier professionals under one roof, Payment Security Summit – South Africa 2025 promises to inspire action, drive innovation and help build stronger defences against evolving cyber threats.”The summit will spotlight pressing challenges such as financial fraud, ransomware, identity theft, AI-driven cyberattacks, third-party risk and evolving regulatory mandates. It will also explore strategic opportunities in secure fintech innovation, cloud-native payment platforms, digital identity, and zero-trust architectures. PSS South Africa will not only be a forum for high-level dialogue-it will serve as a catalyst for knowledge exchange, innovation and talent development in the cybersecurity and payments space.Ankit Shukla, Managing Director at QNA, a globally recognized leader in curating high-impact industry platforms, said:“We are honoured to partner with the Payment Security Council and ISACA South Africa Chapter on this milestone initiative. PSS South Africa is more than an event-it's a catalyst for national progress in secure digital finance. It unites visionaries, innovators, regulators, and researchers to shape the future of payments in South Africa and beyond.”For details, visit:Media Contact:...+971 552572807

Ankit Shukla

QNA Marketing Management LLC

