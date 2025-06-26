Healthcare Buildings Market Opportunities And Strategies Report 2025: Market To Surpass $400 Billion By 2034 - Ambulatory Surgery Centers To See Fastest Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|311
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$293.86 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$400.44 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Market Trends
- Revolutionizing Healthcare Infrastructure Through Automation and Sustainable Partnerships Strengthening Energy Resilience and Sustainability in Healthcare and Housing Infrastructure Boosting Healthcare Infrastructure With Strategic Investment for Enhanced Patient Care
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Portakabin Acquired Darwin Group Healthco Healthcare and Wellness Acquired 11 Healthscope Lenus Capital Partners Acquired Medicadiz Hospital ByteDance Acquired Amcare Healthcare
Companies Featured
- Skanska AB Balfour Beatty plc DPR Construction Hochtief AG Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. AECOM Technology McCarthy Holdings, Inc JE Dunn Construction Royal BAM Group Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC Amcare Healthcare Daelim Industrial Co Ltd (Now DL E&C) Huayi Design Consultants Kajima Corporation LH Corporation Medicover Hospitals Obayashi Corporation Shanghai Construction Group (SCG) Shimizu Corporation Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) 11 Healthscope Private Hospitals Darwin Group Emre Construction Henning Larsen HPP Architects John Laing Group Kier Group plc Laing O'Rourke Marco Casamonti and Partners MCC Group Morgan Sindall Group plc NHS Shared Business Services PARKWAY Life Real Estate Investment Trust (Parkway Life Reit) Portakabin Willmott Dixon Metrostav AS Enka Insaat ve Sanayi A.S Kovalska Industrial-Construction Group Bouygues Construction Eiffage PORR Medicadiz Hospital Acciona Cencosud Construction Al Reem Hospico (ARH) Arabian Construction Company (ACC) Arabtec Construction LLC Arif & Bintoak Aster DM Healthcare Limited Cofely Besix Mannai Facility Management Dallah Healthcare Hospinorm International Hospitals Construction Co. (IHCC) NEOM Co. Olayan Group Prestige Constructions Prime Healthcare Group Saudi Binladin Group (SBG) Thumbay Builders Aveng Group Orascom Construction Hassan Allam Holding Arbico Plc Bigen Group Saint-Gobain Africa Enza Construction
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Healthcare Buildings Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment