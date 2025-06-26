Healthcare Buildings Market Opportunities And Strategies Report 2025: Market To Surpass $400 Billion By 2034 - Ambulatory Surgery Centers To See Fastest Growth

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Buildings Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare buildings market reached a value of nearly $293.86 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.94% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $293.86 billion in 2024 to $344.06 billion in 2029 at a rate of 3.20%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.08% from 2029 and reach $400.44 billion in 2034.

This report describes and explains the healthcare buildings market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the high investments in healthcare infrastructure, increased number of patients and rise in healthcare expenditure. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were stringent regulatory requirements and long construction timelines. Going forward, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising medical tourism, increasing aging population and favorable government initiatives will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the healthcare buildings market in the future include sustainability and environmental compliance pressures and rising material and labor costs.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the healthcare buildings market, accounting for 61.21% or $124.09 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, South America and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the healthcare buildings market will be Africa and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.42% and 7.58% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.97% and 3.92% respectively.

The global healthcare buildings market is high fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 4.21% of the total market in 2023. Skanska AB was the largest competitor with a 0.95% share of the market, followed by Balfour Beatty plc with 0.61%, DPR Construction with 0.54%, Hochtief AG with 0.45%, Whiting-Turner Contracting Co with 0.40%, AECOM Technology with 0.38%, McCarthy Holdings, Inc with 0.33%, JE Dunn Construction with 0.21%, Royal BAM Group with 0.18% and Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC. with 0.16%.

The healthcare buildings market is segmented by facility type into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, long term care facilities and nursing homes, academic institutes and other facility types. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the healthcare buildings market segmented by facility type, accounting for 52.42% or $154.04 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the healthcare buildings market segmented by facility type, at a CAGR of 3.57% during 2024-2029.

The healthcare buildings market is segmented by service type into new construction and refurbishment. The new construction market was the largest segment of the healthcare buildings market segmented by service type, accounting for 63.40% or $186.31 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the refurbishment segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the healthcare buildings market segmented by service type, at a CAGR of 3.31% during 2024-2029.

The healthcare buildings market is segmented by healthcare type into public healthcare and private healthcare. The private healthcare market was the largest segment of the healthcare buildings market segmented by healthcare type, accounting for 64.62% or $189.89 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the public healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the healthcare buildings market segmented by healthcare type, at a CAGR of 3.40% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the healthcare buildings market segmented by facility type will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $26.44 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the healthcare buildings market segmented by service type will arise in the new construction segment, which will gain $31.21 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the healthcare buildings market segmented by healthcare type will arise in the private healthcare segment, which will gain $31.27 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The healthcare buildings market size will gain the most in China at $6.54 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the healthcare buildings market include developing public-private partnerships to enhance automation and energy efficiency in healthcare infrastructure, strategic investments to enhance energy resilience and sustainability for critical community infrastructure and strategic investments to enhance the efficiency, capacity, and sustainability of healthcare infrastructure to improve patient care and system performance.

Player-adopted strategies in the healthcare buildings market include focus on expanding its business capabilities through partnership to expand its operational capabilities.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the healthcare buildings to focus on strategic investments to improve energy resilience and sustainability, focus on strategic investments to expand capacity and drive innovation in healthcare infrastructure, focus on ambulatory surgery centers to capture high-growth opportunities, focus on refurbishment to maximize growth and efficiency, focus on public healthcare to capture strongest growth momentum, expand in emerging markets, focus on public-private partnerships to advance automation and energy efficiency, focus on value-based pricing to align with buyer expectations, prioritize targeted outreach over broad awareness campaigns, invest in content marketing to establish industry authority and focus on enhancing workforce engagement to strengthen end-user relationships.

Key Attributes: