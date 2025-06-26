Winfindr 1.7 Brings Smarter Search And More User Control With Custom View

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This major update introduces enhanced PDF text search, file attribute search, and customizable results view, providing even better Windows search experience.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Great Software Company is proud to announce a major update for WinFindr, a lightweight, no-nonsense file search tool for Windows. This new WinFindr version 1.7 introduces smarter features aimed at giving users more power and flexibility when searching for data.

The key changes in WinFindr 1.7 are:

- Improved Text Search Inside PDF Files: Searching for text inside PDFs now supports more PDF types.

- Search by File Attributes: Users can now filter searches based on file attributes.

- Customizable Results View: The results list offers detailed information about each found item or a simpler view with only the essentials.

"We're always aiming to make WinFindr searches better than its previous version," says Jouni Flemming, lead developer of Great Software Company. "Version 1.7 focuses on smarter search and giving users more control without adding complexity."

In addition to the aforementioned changes, the new version is also shipped with more new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

WinFindr 1.7 is available for free download as a Portable or Setup version from its official website: winfindr

About Great Software Company

Great Software Company is the publisher of Uninstalr and other Windows apps, such as jv16 PowerTools, VersionCat, WinFindr, Startup Timer, ScreenshotX, System Examiner, and Windows Update Fixer. Find out more about Great Software Company at greatsoftwarecompany

Febriana Isnaini

Great Software Company

+351 911951641‬

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.