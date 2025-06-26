Fertility Attorney And Advocate Rijon Charne Delivers Powerful Tedx Talk On Reproductive Rights And Healthcare Access

Rijon Charne took the TEDx stage in San Diego to deliver a talk titled“Redefining the F Word: Why Fertility Is a Right, Not a Privilege.”

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nationally recognized fertility attorney and reproductive rights advocate Rijon Charne took the TEDx stage in San Diego to deliver a compelling and deeply personal talk titled“Redefining the F Word: Why Fertility Is a Right, Not a Privilege.” In this impactful TEDxSanDiego Salon presentation, Ms. Charne shares how her battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma at age 26 ignited a lifelong mission to transform the future of fertility law, healthcare equity, and insurance coverage.Watch the full talk here: Redefining the F Word: TEDx Talk by Rijon CharneDiagnosed just days after graduating from law school, Ms. Charne was denied fertility preservation coverage by her insurance provider, despite the known risks of chemotherapy-induced infertility. This pivotal moment led her to freeze her eggs through nonprofit support, become a fertility lawyer, and advocate for state and national policy change. Her legal work culminated in the passage of Texas House Bill 1649, now requiring insurance coverage for fertility preservation for cancer patients in the state.“Fertility is healthcare. It's not a luxury-it's a fundamental right,” said Ms. Charne during her TEDx talk.“We prepare for school, for retirement, for our health-but not for our fertility. That has to change.”Today, as founder of Sunray Fertility Law , Ms. Charne helps families and individuals navigate egg, sperm, and embryo donation, surrogacy contracts, and international fertility law. Her TEDx talk shines a spotlight on:The rising costs of fertility treatments: Egg freezing ($18,000+), IVF ($25,000 per cycle), and storage feesThe lack of proactive fertility education and testingThe stigma and silence surrounding infertility, which affects 1 in 6 peopleGlobal disparities in fertility coverage, compared to countries like Israel, Denmark, and FranceMs. Charne also highlights how AI, uterus transplants, and in-vitro gametogenesis (IVG) are revolutionizing reproductive healthcare, but warns that innovation must be paired with accessibility.“We're on the cusp of a reproductive revolution,” she notes.“But without equitable access, technology will only widen the gap. We must treat fertility like the healthcare issue it is.”The TEDx talk has already begun to spark critical conversations in the legal, medical, and tech communities around reproductive access, insurance reform, and the future of family-building.About Rijon CharneRijon Charne is the founder of Sunray Fertility Law and a nationally recognized expert in fertility law, reproductive rights, and femtech policy. After experiencing firsthand the barriers to fertility preservation during cancer treatment, she dedicated her legal career to expanding access to reproductive healthcare. Ms. Charne has helped shape legislation, advised major reproductive technology companies, and advocated for insurance reform across the U.S.

